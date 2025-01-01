The Tate Gallery

This is the year Sharon Tate happens. A screen newcomer with three films to be released in 1967, Sharon shows best in Roman Polanski's The Vampire Killers, a slap-sick unreeling of macabre carrying-on. Says director Polanski, who last year shocked moviegoers with Repulsion, "What kind of film is The Vampire Killers? It's funny!" A man of many talents, Polanski, who co-stars in his new movie, personally photographed Sharon for the pages of Playboy. Depicted here is her sudsy tete-a-Tate with a frightening film ghoul who, like us, finds Sharon a tasty dish, indeed.