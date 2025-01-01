Playmate Play-Off

Lisa Baker, Susan Denberg, Tish Howard

A clairvoyant playboy reader recently sent us his reaction to January's Playmate Review: "I don't see how, with such an array, you can settle on one girl as Playmate of the Year." Indeed, for the third time in gatefold annals, the editors have been unable to single out a winner. Obliged, therefore, to solicit votes from our readers, and eager to help penetrate to the heart of the problem, we have trained our cameras on our three finalists' most pertinent points for comparison and examined them from a healthy variety of angles. Top left: Local tradition to the contrary, Harvard students were hardly indifferent to Lisa Baker when she visited Boston for a Playboy promotion. Invited to class, Miss November found herself guest-lecturing on a subject not in the Crimson curriculum--the firsthand experiences of a Playmate of the Month. Though she's had calls from Hollywood producers, Lisa currently has her sights on a career as an advertising model. Top right: World traveler Susan Denberg, who follows her own star, danced from Klagenfurt, Austria, to the United States, where she enjoyed a notable double exposure, thanks to her August Playmate appearance and her convincing seductibility as a towel-clad maid in Warner Bros.' An American Dream. Since completing á film for Hammer Productions Ltd., Susan has been savoring London's capital fare. Right: Centerfolddom's socialite, Tish Howard, has resumed her studies in the fine arts since she celebrated her 20th birthday as our Playmate for July. Nonetheless, Tish has found time to participate in Playboy promotions, including an interview taped for a nationwide TV special on "Sex in the Sixties," and to read the fan mail she's been getting from connoisseurs of photographic art. These, then, are the contenders; the vote of the majority will be final.