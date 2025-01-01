A host of watchwords to the wise. For occasions sportive or dressy, consider this timely show of hands--and legs. Out on the lower limb, left to right: Alarm watch is 14-kt. gold, has 17-jewel movement, by Girard Perregaux, $145. Doctor's watch is 14-kt. solid gold, features a pulsometer scale, by Longines, $175. Stainless-steel Chronomaster is ideal for yachtsmen, aviators and sports-car rallyists, by Croton, $100. Stainless-steel chronograph can measure time to 1/5 second, also doubles as a regular wrist watch, by Movado, $150. Nautilus 403 vest and pocket watch is 10-kt. yellow-gold filled, operates electrically on energy cell, by Hamilton, $125. On the other leg, left to right: Ermetophon desk-table-pocket alarm watch in leather case automatically winds when case is opened, by Movado, $175. Gold-filled dress watch with leather strap, by Tissot, $49.95. Electric watch is dustproof, waterproof and shock resistant, by Timex, $39.95. Thin, 18-kt.-gold dress watch with 18-jewel movement is exceptionally accurate, by Patek Philippe, $750. Silhouette F calendar watch is 14-kt. yellow-gold filled, by Wittnauer, $79.50. Unusually thin pocket watch is mounted in authentic $20 gold piece, by Vacheron & Constantin, $1150. Elegant 14-kt.-gold Golden Knight key watch has 17-jewel movement, by LeCoultre, $135.