Anne Randall, Miss May, 1967

A Blonde who has more fun than most, Anne Randall, Playboy's centerfold choice for May, is a golden girl in more ways than one. Currently pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles, Anne is as candid as she is comely. "I suppose there are hundreds of other girls in Hollywood trying to break into films," she says, "but we're not in competition with one another--we're in competition with ourselves. I think there is a standard of professionalism I'll have to attain, and when I do, any success I'll merit will come to me." Anne's acting ambition did not come to fruition simply because she blossomed into a picturesque peach of a girl. "I've been acting--and loving it--since I was in elementary school," Anne recalls. "When I was very young, I sang in a talent contest, and I still remember how the audience's applause sounded to me. I decided right then, I guess, that I'd grow up to be an actress." A native San Franciscan, Miss May was a top teen model while in high school and also appeared regularly on a Bay Area TV dance-party program. She then acted out the role of drama major for three years at Fresno and San Francisco City colleges before deciding to pull up stakes. "I realized that if you want to make it as an actress," says the lovely 22-year-old, "there's only one place to be on the West Coast--L. A. And so here I am, ready or not." Since coming to the swinging city, Anne has appeared in a number of local productions and a few weeks ago finished a successful run in an original musical comedy staged in suburban Glendale. "It was my first singing role," says Miss May, "and it was great fun. Although I'm hardly an operatic soprano, my voice isn't bad. Last summer someone lent me a guitar and I immediately went out and bought a Beatles songbook. I've been taking lessons and I can now accompany myself." But singing is secondary to our Playmate. "Oh, I've got the acting fever, all right," Anne will tell you. "I don't like to analyze it, but I know I have to be an actress. It's a very compulsive thing--when I'm acting, I'm happy; when I'm not, I'm miserable." Breaking into movies, however, isn't easy. "The casting offices will only consider you when they see you on film. Who has film of me? No one! I'm trying to get a screen test." When the aspiring actress feels the need to unwind, she'll hop into her Austin-Healey Sprite for a spin along Los Angeles' famed freeways. "Only one complaint about the drivers down here," Miss Randall observes. "They sometimes can't resist passing other cars on the right. Of course, I shouldn't protest too loudly; I've smacked up my car twice since I've been here. How? I was passing someone on the right." Strongly tied to her family, Anne is never in a bind when her two younger brothers--Ronnie, 19, and Johnny, 15--come down from San Francisco for a weekend visit. "My brothers are an absolute gas," she says. "Johnny is a terrific athlete--baseball, football, basketball, all sports. Ronnie is a student at Fresno City College and wants to be an actor. But he's a very practical guy and he's going to study law so that he'll have something to fall back on. What I like most about being with my brothers is that when we're together we laugh a great deal. And that's a marvelous thing." Anne goes all out to make sure their weekends are fast-paced and laced with activities: Pool, bowling, swimming, ping-pong and horseback riding are among the family favorites. "I'm not a bad athlete myself," says our May Playmate. "I keep in condition by switching on the Jack La Lanne TV show and exercising along with him. The man's fantastic! When I met Jack, he told me he wakes up at four in the morning and works out till six. How's that for keeping in shape?" Fine for La Lanne, but somehow, we feel our readers will agree that exercise looks better on Anne.