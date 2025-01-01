The Late Show

Fresh from the set of the video sex opera Peyton Place, Barbara Parkins adds a slice of distaff life to our well-rounded collection of the latest in men's PJs. On the TV show, this sleepytime gal plays Betty Anderson Cord, a teenage swinger who grew up to become the town's sultry sophisticate. Barbara, too, has grown with the part: 20th Century-Fox has awarded her a lead role in its screen version of Peyton Place-ish Valley of the Dolls. Living doll Barbara, nominated for the Hollywood Women's Press Club's Sour Apple Award as least-cooperative actress of the year, obviously was the model of cooperation for Playboy.