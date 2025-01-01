The Wet Set

The Cut of this Summer's seaside silhouette is stylishly simple. The regimented look of competition stripes on trunks and jackets as well as last year's baggy beach-boy-inspired jams are being deep-sixed. Coming ashore are plenty of bold new offerings, including slim-cut, low-rise nylon swim suits that couple nicely with colorful beach tops, thereby creating a mixed—not matched—ensemble. Trunks are available in brilliant-colored overall patterns, strong tiki and pareu prints and lively solid shades. If you want to add extra spice to your wardrobe, pick up a pair of wide-wale corduroy beach shorts in the hot new chili color. Pullovers to check out include cotton knit sweaters that feature geometric patterns or stripes in sun-drenched yellow, fire orange and terra cotta, and terry styles woven in bold, balanced designs. It's also a shore-gone conclusion that sleeveless sea vests will be worn in surf and on strand. Last, cap your new collection of waterside wearables with a cowboy or Daktari-type hat—it's the perfect way to top off the season.