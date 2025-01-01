Lisa Baker, Playmate of the Year,1967

"Hi, Beautiful," began a typical fan letter to Lisa Baker from a company of Gls in Vietnam. Their to-the-point salutation sums up our readers' response to soft-spoken, speed-loving Lisa, who outstripped her able-bodied competition in our April Playmate Play-off by a margin that surprised only herself: "I'd been afraid even to get my hopes up." At presstime, Lisa's friends hadn't yet accustomed themselves to her prestigious new title ("I just told them to wait and see"), but her own astonishment was quickly erased by the Playmate Pink Plymouth Barracuda (left) that heads the list of her regal rewards. Lisa's harvest of gifts, a queen's ransom (text concluded on page 142) Playmate of the Year (continued from page 109) worth over $12,500, also includes a Playmate of the Year wardrobe in Playmate Pink (an original tint premiered in 1964, when our bonus program for the Playmate of the Year was inaugurated), from Terry Kaplan Boutique (Chicago), by E.T. California, S. Howard Hirsh and Boul' Mich; a rabbit ski jacket from Alper Furs (Chicago), a black mink coat from Barlan Furs (New York), an Exquisite Form lingerie wardrobe, Revlon cosmetics, Renauld of France sunglasses, and a Lilly Dache hair fall from Kayko Products (Chicago); for a bit of supplementary sparkle, Lady Hamilton has supplied a 14-kt.-gold and diamond wrist watch; and from Maria Vogt (New York), Miss Baker acquires a 14-kt.-gold Rabbit Pin with a diamond eye.

If our Playmate of the Year feels inclined to engage in sports--Lisa's an avowed lover of water-skiing, horseback riding, motorcycle and sports-car racing--she'll be properly equipped with a Formex scamper boat, water skis and a Swimaster scuba tank from W.J. Voit, a Plastilite surfboard, a Honda Super 90 motorcycle and a ten-speed Schwinn bike (the last two in Playmate Pink), a bongo board from the Bongo Corporation, a Winchester automatic skeet gun and shooting outfit, and a Spalding tennis racket, with cover and press. From U.S. Divers, Lisa receives a marina jacket, snorkel, mask and fins, plus a Jaguar Club spear gun and a Grisbi knife. With snow skis from the Head Ski Company, PK ski poles from Peter Kennedy, and Henke buckle ski boots, Lisa will be set to take advantage of her complimentary ski week for two at Vail, Colorado--a package gift including lift tickets, lodging and instruction; Continental Airlines has supplied two tickets to Denver. For suitable sporting attire, she can choose among her new Edelweiss ski outfits, Levi Strauss Western riding apparel and Jantzen swimsuits; she's also been granted a lifetime supply of Sea & Ski suntan lotion, which will come in handy during her ten-day, government-sponsored tour of Nassau and the Bahamas.

Whenever she feels inspired to express herself in any of the artistic media, Lisa will have at her fingertips a complete set of artist's materials from Grumbacher (New York), a Minox camera, a Vivitar 8mm movie camera, an electric guitar and amplifier from Yamaha International, and a Smith-Corona portable electric typewriter. For simple but stylish relaxation, she'll have her own Italian-style reclining Burris chair furnished with velvet in--you guessed it --Playmate Pink. And, to celebrate her celebrity status, a case of brut champagne magnums from Paul Masson. For Lisa Baker, the best things in life are suddenly free, indeed--and the credit, as any connoisseur of Playmates will freely acknowledge, is due to her own resources.