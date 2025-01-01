Mara Loves

Blonde, green-eyed Mara Sykes is from all outward appearances, a typical California coed. But typical she is not. Mara's unique combination of physical and philosophical attributes was brought to the attention of Playboy's West Coast photographer by a Sexual Freedom Leaguer who had met Miss Sykes at a Berkeley-chapter party and was duly impressed. We interviewed Mara between her art and sociology courses at Berkeley and her cosmetics-counter duties at a local drugstore and discovered she was one of the most refreshingly open girls we had ever considered featuring--as her quotes here and elsewhere will attest. Says Mara candidly: "People should not be ashamed of their own bodies and fearful of their own natural desires, but should accept them and try to understand them. Most of my pleasures are sense oriented."