Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast

This year, we've divided our fall and winter clothing selections into three schools of sartorial thought--traditional, European and avant-garde. Thus, the well-dressed urban male can compare styles and judiciously choose which type of attire suits him best. Traditionally speaking, we predict that the bastion of clothing conservatism--the Ivy League suit--will be resplendently updated to a bolder array of patterns and colors. Other changes in the League standings will include the widening of lapels and the deepening of vents, so that suit and sports coats can extend to new lengths of stylishness. On the international fashion scene, coming transatlantic innovations will include a veddy British contour-tailored cut in coats that should be worn with cuffless slacks that flare slightly at the bottom. Proceeding farther out, you'll find this year's offerings in military-and Edwardian-inspired avant-garde garb ideal for creating an individual--but not extreme--contemporary look, a look that could easily wind up as tomorrow's traditional wear. For further fashion enlightenment on the coming trends in fall and winter apparel, check the action on these seven pages.