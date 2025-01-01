Kaya Christian, Miss November, 1967

A Champion swimmer and diver at the age of 11, Kaya Christian no longer competes in organized aqua-sports. But when she's not laboring in the catacombish darkness of one of the West Coast's largest photo-processing labs, this 21-year-old native Californian heads for the nearest beach or pool. Already accomplished in water ballet, Kaya became a licensed scuba diver shortly before we went to press, thereby fulfilling a lifelong ambition: "When I'm submerged, I let myself go--no cares, no anxieties; the Pacific is like a second home to me." When she's not in the darkroom or in the water, Miss Christian likes to unwind--at her bachelorette pad in Beverly Hills--to contemporary pop sounds ("Lou Rawls, Ramsey Lewis, The 5th Dimension and a local group that hasn't made the big time yet--Phase Three--can really flip me out") or with paintbrush in hand ("I'm really just a dabbler"). Kaya's conception of a gratifying date is engagingly unconventional: "Dinner at Scandia, a night cruise to Catalina, then a return trip in time to greet the milkman in the morning." She wasted no time accepting Playboy's invitation to grace our November gatefold, and thereby answered the question about what a gentleman should or shouldn't offer a lady.