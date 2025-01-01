Encore for Stella

Stella Stevens made her debut as a Playmate in January 1960, as she was graduating from walk-ons to stardom, in Hollywood's Li'l Abner. January 1968 finds the iconoclastic sex star, comedienne and aspiring songwriter from Memphis more delectable--if that's possible--more serious about her craft, more in demand than ever. Stella's upcoming roles include that of a gangster's ex-mistress in a thriller with David McCallum (Sol Madrid); a working girl who snares Dean Martin in a romantic spoof (How to Save a Marriage and Ruin Your Life); and a with-it nun who clashes with her mother superior, Rosalind Russell (Where Angels Go ... Trouble Follows). To help bring in the New Year, Miss Stevens took time out to bare--among other things--her latest thoughts on acting, nudity and hippies.