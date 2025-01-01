Playboy's Playmate Review

"What's Past is Prolog," especially for the consummately attractive girls whom Playboy finds to grace its gatefold each month: The world-wide exposure of the Playmate invariably opens the door to exciting new opportunities both within and outside the magazine's special world. Shakespeare's line has meaning, too, for Playboy readers, who are reintroduced each January to the previous twelvemonth's Playmates. First among our recaptured captivators this year is last year's ultimate entry. Lynn Winchell, a five-foot picture of vivaciousness, remains well settled in Southern California, where her public-relations work for a land-development company helps others settle in what she calls "the grooviest state in the country." Recreational activities as dissimilar as water-skiing and jockeying a dune buggy in the expanse of desert between her native San Fernando Valley and the area around the Salton Sea occupy busy Lynn's precious nonworking hours, and their very dissimilarity is the key to her crush on California: "Where else are the desert, good skiing and incredible beaches all within easy driving distance and usable year round?" asks Miss December, a typically enthusiastic and life-loving 1967 Playmate.