Sights & Sounds Of '68

This year, hi-fi and video buffs should have a ball updating their rigs. New design techniques have occasioned manufactures to undertake both major and minor retooling programs and the result is a cornucopia of highly sophisticated equipment now spilling into a receptive market. The initial change-over about three years ago from space-wasting tubes to tiny transistors opened the door for companies to streamline their chassis and cabinet styles. Within the past year, other changes have taken place--not all of them so readily noticeable. For example, the earlier germanium transistors that originally came as part of a solid-state package now have been replaced by the stronger silicon type. While this may not send the average window-shopper rushing in to buy, the wise audiophile knows that silicon transistors pay off in both the long and the short run, because they offer additional stability in operation as well as a larger capacity to carry heavier power loads without breaking down. All in all, the ultrahigh quality of today's solid-state gear is the rewarding result of savvy spawned by space-age communications. What works for Telstar works equally well for Telmar, Sony, McIntosh and others.

The number-one beneficiary of all this extraterrestrial expertise is the all-in-one unit known as the stereo receiver-- a handy amalgam that combines tuner, preamp and power amplifier on a single chassis. The receiver is the most popular stereo component in today's market and, to meet the ever-increasing demand, there's an auspicious array of models from which to choose. If your taste and wallet incline to state-of-the-art excellence, take it from the top and check out the Marantz Model 18 ($695), a precision-made piece of equipage that delivers 40 watts of continuous power per channel and incorporates a built-in oscilloscope for ultrasharp FM tuning and multipath analysis. Sony's Model STR 6120 ($700) also belongs in the ne plus ultra class, with a continuous power output of a beefy 60 watts per channel. On a somewhat less exalted level, KLH weighs in with the Model 27 ($299.95), unusual because of its separate vernier tuning dials for AM and FM. The unit operates at 25 watts' continuous power per channel and gives particularly good results in the crowded AM band.

Like KLH, University Sound earned its hi-fi spurs as a purveyor of loud-speaker systems. The company's first foray into solid-state electronics takes the form of the Pro-120 FM receiver ($380), which packages a complement of silicon transistors in a handsome brushed-aluminum cabinet. The continuous power output is 30 watts per channel. For tape buffs, the Japanese firm TEAC offers the AS-60 AM/FM receiver ($389.50) into which as many as four decks can be hooked for special editing, recording and duplicating exigencies.

Among the season's receiver innovations are ADC's Model 1000 ($379.95) and Telmar's Eldorado ($329.50). The former boasts push-button selection for five FM stations (they can be reset as whim and geography dictate) as well as the usual complement of controls. The latter is an AM/FM model that can bring in both bands at once, which then can be piped to separate speakers. It comes in handy when you want different background music for various purposes (perhaps Ravi Shankar in the living room and Sinatra in the bedroom, or vice versa). Somewhat less newsworthy but equally deserving of attention are several recent models from old and faithful suppliers of stereo receivers. These include the Fisher 200-T (25 watts per channel, $299.95), the Harman-Kardon 530 (25 watts per channel. AM/FM, $299) and the Scott 344C (30 watts per channel, $399.95), all of which offer front-panel switching provision for auxiliary speaker setups.

The sophisticated engineering in today's all-in-one receiver has made the virtues of separate components somewhat less imposing than in past years. Nevertheless, the dedicated audiophile will still find pertinent advantages in the greater flexibility offered by separate tuning and amplification gear. For example, if your listening tastes range to international short-wave broadcasts as well as domestic AM and FM fare, you'll want to consider an all-wave tuner such as the Grundig RT40U ($249.95) or the Fisher R-200B ($349.95). And, if you have difficulty tuning in your favorite programs, the ultrahigh sensitivity built into such top-quality tuners as the Scott 312D) ($319.95) and the Acoustech VIII ($349) can solve a lot of problems.

An even wider diversity of options is available in the various control and power amplifiers on the market. Several Japanese manufacturers are showing renewed interest in the principle of bior tri-amplification, a technique that provides an individual power source for woofer, midrange and treble speakers, thus eliminating the lowered damping factor that results when one amplifier is used to drive three different speakers. This type of setup hit its stride in the late days of mono listening, then disappeared when stereo made the sound scene. Now bi- and tri-amplification seems to be on the rebound--of course, in stereo. Sony is offering the highly sophisticated TA-4300 electronic crossover network ($199.50) in conjunction with its 50-watt-per-channel solid-state power amplifiers (Model TA-3120, $249.50 each). Kenwood has a similar arrangement in its Supreme I multichannel stereo amplifier ($695), which incorporates a preamp and six stereo power amplifiers on one chassis, adding up to a total of 142 watts of continuous stereo power. Pioneer offers a variation on the theme by mating two solid-state power amplifiers with a three-way speaker system and packaging them together in a handy bookshelf-size integrated unit (Model IS-80, $375 each) that's perfect for a bachelor studio apartment. Pioneer is also introducing a new all-out preamp, the SC-100 ($375), with dual circuits for low-level and high-level inputs and a sloping input panel at the rear for easy access to phono plugs. The SC-100 can be used with the firm's IS-80 system or with any top-grade stereo power amplifier, such as C/M Laboratories' Model 911 (100 watts per channel, $477) or the Marantz Model 15 (60 watts per channel, $395).

Among the many control amplifiers shown this season are two newcomers. The AR amplifier, from a firm noted for speakers and turntables, puts out a substantial 50 watts per channel, incorporates such refinements as an "idler" power supply for eliminating turn-on noise bursts and carries a remarkably low price tag ($225). Sansui's 25-watt-per-channel Model AU-777 ($279.95) offers a multitude of controls on its functional front panel--including knife-type switches for high and low filters, presence circuit, interstation muting and tape monitoring.

Turning now to turntables and cartridges, we find a good deal of significant improvements and a couple of important breakthroughs. The salient aspects of recent cartridge design--elliptical styli, 15-degree vertical tracking angle and minimal tracking force--show up in all the top models, with minor updatings to elicit even better performance than before. Cartridge refinements are cumulative in effect, so a five-year-old model is already pretty far out of date. If you're in the market for an ultrasensitive pickup, be sure to sample the latest arrivals --Empire's 999VE ($74.95), Pickering's DCF 400 ($49.95), ADC's 10E Mark II ($59.50) and Ortofon's SL-15T ($75), to name a few. Another excitingly new cartridge comes from Kenwood and commands a retail price of $120. The unit works on a photoelectric principle, with the stylus shaft interposed between a tiny bulb and two light-sensitive diodes. Al-though the head contains a hefty amount of electronic hardware, Kenwood claims a tracking force of less than two grams.

The automatic-turntable field also gives ample evidence of updating. Headline news is being made by Sherwood: Their just-unveiled Model SEL 200 ($149.95) is an automatic turntable utilizing twin motors--one for driving the platter, another for working the changer mechanism. Garrard has revamped its entire British-made line with the introduction of a new synchronous motor that locks into the alternating current for constant speed maintenance, regardless of voltage fluctuations. Top model in the series, the SL95 ($129.50), features an adjustable antiskating control that helps equalize the lateral pull on the stylus. The Elpa Model PE 2020 ($129.95) has a stylus-angle adjustment in its cartridge shell designed to ensure the requisite 15-degree tilt no matter how many LPs are stacked on the spindle. Other new models that carry low price tags include the BSR 600 ($74.50). Miracord 620 ($89.50) and Dual 1015 ($89.50).

Speaker manufacturers are playing it cool this year--no radical innovations, no outlandish shapes, no extreme sizes. Even so, with the continuous refining and restyling that's endemic to the breed, there's a lot of new merchandise available. Empire has invaded the compact market with a model called the Kitten ($99.95); like any proper feline, it's happiest on terra firma--the floor serving as sounding board for the down-ward-pointed woofer. At a slight extra charge. Kittens can be supplied with cushions or marble tops for double-duty as seats or end tables. Another interesting departure from the standard "picture-frame" approach to speaker styling has been developed by the California firm of James B. Lansing. The new JBL Nova ($180) elegantly contrasts walnut with a circular-shaped dark-patterned fabric: while the JBL dual-cabinet Caprice ($171), which is faced with fine-spun chrome, swivels on an attractively functional floor-stand mount. Their innards are built around 12-inch and 8-inch drivers, respectively. Altec's new look this season takes the form of large, hexagonal end-table enclosures that house its famed Voice of the Theater system in either a contemporary or a Mediterranean cabinet (the Monaco, $328, and La Paz, $337). Sansui, on the other hand, strikes an upbeat styling note by utilizing hand-carved walnut fretwork in place of the usual grille cloth for its top-of-the-line Model SP 200 ($179.95).

Not all the speaker changes are visible. Acoustic Research's AR-3, which has long been a touchstone for excellence, has now become the similar-looking AR-3a ($250) with the addition of a lowered crossover point for the woofer and new midrange and tweeter units. Tannoy has broken with tradition and introduced a compact speaker system, the Townsman ($110), that uses separate low- and high-frequency units instead of the dual-concentric speakers normally associated with this British firm.

For late-night listening when you want soft-speakers instead of loud-speakers, there's nothing better than a pair of stereo headphones. The wares offered by such established specialists as Koss, Telex. Sharpe and Superex are all worth considering. In addition, you may wish (continued on page 154)sights & sounds of '68(continued from page 134) to check out a newly introduced line from the AKG factory in Austria. AKG's ultralightweight models K-20 (S19.50) and K-60 (S39.50) depart from the usual principle of sealing off outside noise in favor of one that keeps the headphone wearer in partial sonic contact with the surrounding sounds. For his-and-her listening in the wee hours. Koss proffers the Model T-10 chairside listening station (S19.95), a remote-control unit with separate volume controls for each of two sets of headphones.

If you haven't the penchant or patience for assembling your own component rig, a factory-packaged compact system is probably just the ticket. This breed of equipment has progressed far beyond the original concept of stereo in a suitcase. The basic idea of combining a central turntable-tuner-amplifier module with two compatible speakers still stands, but today the accent is on luxury. For the listener with $1100 to spend, Pioneer markets a lordly rig that comes equipped with a pair of the above-mentioned IS-80 integrated amplifier-speakers and a companion module housing a heavy-duty turntable. FM tuner and preamplifier. Benjamin's Model 1050 (S550), though costing less money, also offers the highest of fidelity. Its central module incorporates the prestigious Mira-cord 50 automatic turntable with an 85-watt AM/FM receiver. As an optional extra, Benjamin makes available a cassette tape recorder (more about cassettes later) that can be mounted in the base (S139.50). Harman-Kardon is also putting out a cassette-equipped compact (Model SC 2520, S479). while Bogen takes a slightly different approach and features a Stereo 8 tape cartridge player in its top-ranking Model MSC-1 (S521.95). Because demand for these convenient modular systems continues to climb, production is high and there's a bounteous choice of merchandise, with such stalwarts as Fisher. Scott, Sony and KLH worthily represented in addition to those manufacturers already noted. It's definitely a buyers' market, and we recommend that you engage in some earnest comparison shopping and listening before you pull out your checkbook.

And now the time has come to talk of tape--and what a mouthful it is. In addition to a lavish outpouring of reel-to-reel gear (both audio and video), an abundance of cartridge and cassette equipment is also at hand for men of action who don't want to be bothered with tape threading, rewinding and handling.

The tape cartridge was originally contrived for use on the highway. About a year and a half ago. it moved into the big time, when R. C. A. Victor and Ford put their combined corporate weight behind Lear Jet's Stereo 8 system. Since then. Stereo 8 has been espoused by all leading record labels and auto makers, and it's now firmly established as the preferred medium for mobile stereo. In case you're not familiar with this type of continuous loop sound system, here's how it works: Quarter-inch tape emerges from the core of a single coil, passes the playback head and returns to the outer circumference of the same coil. The eight tracks of recorded material on the tape accommodate up to 80 minutes of programing and the switch-over from one pair of stereo tracks to the next is accomplished automatically.

Stereo 8 cartridges are remarkably easy to use (push them into a slot and they begin to play), but the system is not without certain disadvantages. A tape cartridge cannot be put into reverse (it's like trying to stuff toothpaste back into the tube). This means that you've got to take Stereo 8 programing as it comes. If you've just enjoyed the Beatles' A Day in the Life and want to hear a repeat performance, you'll have to be patient, Even on more expensive sets, the tape must reach the end of the track before you can activate the mechanism for the song to come around again. Another point to remember is that the system is basically designed for playback, not for recording. You can choose from a hefty catalog of commercial recordings, but it's difficult to make your own.

On the highway, none of this really matters, and the cartridge player can be recommended for your car without reservation (it's best to get the rig factory-installed). Whether you'll also want it chez vous depends on your reactions to its advantages and its limitations. If your response is positive. R. C. A. Victor has a compact and inexpensive playback module (the Mark 8, S69.95) to hook into your component rig. Another useful adjunct for Stereo 8 buffs is the Roberts Model 778-X ($429.95), which has recording as well as playback capability for both reel-to reel and cartridge tape.

Hotly competitive with Stereo 8. the recent cassette system developed by Philips in Holland has captured the fancy of hi-fi buffs from coast to coast. According to industry guesstimates, cassettes will outsell cartridges two to one in 1968. This rosy prognosis betokens some notable technological superiorities. The reel-to-reel cassette is specifically made for recording as well as for playback, operates at both fast rewind and fast forward and embodies an ingenious tape index that tells at a glance your whereabouts on a tape. To top it all, a cassette is only one fourth the size of an equivalent cartridge. All this has been accomplished by reducing the tape to an eighth-inch width and devising an ingenious plastic mechanism for housing the two tiny reels.

Manufacturers here and abroad have jumped on the cassette band wagon and there's now quite a selection of recorder/ playback units on the American market from which to choose. Smallest of the lot is Sony's mono-only Model TC-50 ($112.50), which includes a built-in mike and speaker within its coat-pocket-sized format. The mono-only Norelco Carry-Corder 150 (S69.50). although slightly larger and heavier, is also eminently portable. Stereo turns up in the cassette systems designed for home use. You're best off with a deck that plays through a good component setup, thus combining the cassette's case-of-handling with the superior sonic performance of separate amplification and speaker gear. One such deck is the Ampex Micro 50 ($139.95), a trim, walnut-encased model that features push-button operation, a VU meter, digital counter and pause control. It should be noted, incidentally, that blank cassettes for do-it-yourself taping are available with playing time of 60, 90 and 120 minutes. They're all the same size; only the thickness of the tape varies. Prerecorded cassettes of both pop and classical music are also being produced by most of the major record companies. While the fidelity of a cassette (or the Stereo 8s) occasionally leaves something to be desired, we feel that the compactness and simplicity of operation more than compensate for a somewhat narrower frequency response and a slight tape hiss.

Audiophiles who opt for the distortion-free performance of open-reel tape and the convenience of a cassette will wish to give the new automated reel-to-reel equipment that's now--or soon will be-- on the market a whirl. Front-runner in the automation sweepstakes is Sony's forthcoming Model 760, a recorder/ playback that not only threads tape and reverses direction by itself but also changes its own reels. All you do is stack up to five reels on the spindle, actuate the automatic-play control and let the mechanism take over. The 760 won't be ready until this fall; the price will be $595. Meanwhile, there is a handsomely automated tape deck available right now from Bell & Howell. The Model 2291 ($349.95) eschews automatic reel change but does offer automatic threading and reverse, along with such other useful features as pause and search controls and a power-assisted master control knob for all tape transport functions. Autothread and reverse are also available from Ampex in its three-speed Model 1161A ($399.95, with slide-on speakers).

To keep matters in perspective, we should observe at this point that threading a piece of tape past a head assembly does not entail awesome feats of dexterity. And. as an added incentive, there's a huge array of reel-to-reel equipment available, ranging all the way from the sublime to the serviceable. In the former category we put the Crown SX800 ($1495), a rugged professional instrument with 101/2-inch reels, hysteresis synchronous-drive motor, magnetic braking and completely separated record and playback preamps. The big news of this system is its computerlike control for the tape transport--a four-button device that allows you to make any shift, even from fast forward to fast reverse, without risk of tape breakage. Crown's transport mechanism can also be remote-controlled for armchair operation. Another top-of-the-line tape deck--TEAC's Model A-6010 ($699.50)--automatically reverses the tape at the end of the reel. Roberts' Model 5000 ($599.95) also belongs in the stellar class; the deck accommodates 101/2-inch reels and features the famed Akai crossfield recording head.

A short move down the price scale brings us to a number of tempting intermediate models from suppliers of long standing. Tandberg has completely transistorized its Series 12 recorder ($498) for improved electronic performance. As befits its Scandinavian provenience, the Series 12 comes encased in hand-finished teak. Uher has also completely transistorized its Model 9000-L deck ($400). which packs into an extremely compact module such refinements as a hysteresis synchronous-drive motor that keeps the rpm speed constant even when voltage fluctuates. Sony's Model 560D deck ($349.50) comes equipped with a servo-control AC-DC motor for variable pitch adjustments, as well as a flutter filter, noise-suppressor switch and an automatic reverse system.

The low-price tape-deck field has been invaded by two long-experienced turntable manufacturers--BSR, with its three-speed TD-1020 deck from England ($129.95); and Dual, with its TG 27 deck from Germany ($199.50), the latter featuring push-button controls and sound-on-sound recording. Automatic reverse at a budget price can be found in Concord's Reverse-A-Track deck ($199.50); while excellent value has been built into such basic machines as the Viking 423 ($249.50). Wollensak 5720 ($189.95) and Panasonic RS-766US ($149.95). All offer three-speed transport, dual VU meters, digital tape counters and a full complement of input and output jacks.

Adventurous tapists now have the fascinating world of sight and sound to conquer. Video tape recorders are still a bit costly, but they're getting better all the time and one of these days everybody will own one. Unfortunately, the hoped-for standardization of video tape recorders has not yet come to pass, and it looks as if we're in for a battle of the speeds reminiscent of the imbroglio over 33 and 45 rpm. The Ampex people are plumping for one-inch tape at a transport speed of 9.6 ips. This format is embraced in the just-announced Model 5000 deck ($995), which will produce video tapes that are fully interchangeable with any other one-inch Ampex video tape recorder. Sony favors half-inch tape at a transport speed of 71/2 ips. The firm's well-established CV-200D video-tape-recorder deck ($695) is now joined by a 12-pound battery-operated recorder and camera for on-location work ($1250, including zoom lens, microphone and battery charger). Full Interchangeability is also guaranteed within the Sony family of video tape recorders. Just to cloud matters further, the Craig Model 6401 deck ($1035) runs half-inch tape at 91/2 ips, while Panasonic's Model NV-8000 ($1000) spins along at 12 ips.

If you've been considering purchasing a color-TV set. don't buy until you check out the new portables now on the market. Screen sizes vary, as do style and quality, so it's impossible to list all models here. For a starter, you might wish to consider the following three: GE's 10-diagonal-inch Portacolor ($269.95), Panasonic's 14-diagonal-inch Buckingham ($379.95) or Toshiba's 15-diagonal-inch Model CIS ($349.50). For those of you who'd prefer to rally round a console, there are plenty of them available in a multitude of wood hues and cabinet styles. Packard Bell's walnut-finished Scandinavian-style Narvik ($700) features both a tambour door that completely closes off the tube and control panel when not in use and a swivel base for multidirectional viewing with a minimum of effort. Two other entries in the uncommon market of console sets are Admiral's walnut-finished Lisbon (Model L5438, $650) and Zenith's Danish-walnut Ekstrom ($749.95).

That about wraps it up. Clearly. there's a plentiful supply of electronic accouterments available for solo or social evenings in your digs. Prices quoted are list. In the case of many brands, discounts from retailers are the order of the day. Before buying, shop for price as well as for quality of sound. But think twice before purchasing gear made by a company you have never heard of. Parts may be hard to come by and the workmanship shoddy. If you stick to name-brand merchandise, it's difficult to go wrong.