If beauty is skin-deep, then the Miss Nude Universe Contest, held each year outside San Bernardino, California, puts more sheer pulchritude on parade than any other pageant in the world. Unlike the Miss America competition --which confuses amateur theatrics and adolescent etiquette with the genuine article--the Miss Nude Universe Contest requires only one thing of its finalists: that they be beauteous in the buff. The annual event came about, says Mel Hocker, its founder and director, because swimsuit runoffs are only cover-ups. "Those beauty contests allow girls to show themselves off in foam-rubberized disguises that create figures the girls possess only in their dreams," Hocker says. "And since they're required to wear the same bathing suits, they all look like peas in a pod. When a young woman appears nude, however, you can bet she retains her individuality." Entrants in the Miss Nude Universe Contest are graded on four counts: figure, face, poise and personality (these last two reflected in the girls' carriage and composure). The unclad contestants are given up to five points in each category; in case of a tie, the girl with the best over-all suntan is declared the winner. The event, staged each year in the alfresco setting of the Oakdale Guest Ranch, attracts a host of sun and fun worshipers who--like the candidates for the title of empress of epiderm--are required to attend au naturel. The same holds true for the judges; the intrepid anatomy appraisers have already been appointed for the next contest and include former heavyweight boxing contender Lou Nova; George Liberace, violin-playing brother of the pianist; photographer Russ Meyer, who directed The Immoral Mr. Teas; and Jennie Lee, president of the Exotique Dancers League. Although candidates for the crown have come from Argentina, Canada, England and Germany, only Americans have thus far captured the title. Upon being crowned, the newest Miss Nude Universe--Kellie Everts --promptly challenged the winners of the Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World contests to a true show of beauty. No takers have yet come forward.