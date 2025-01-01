Right as Rain

a trio of fashionable foul-weather foilers for the unquenchable gallant

Today's Rainy-Day Regalia pays a stylish salute to the military greatcoat: full lapels, a higher collar, plus a lean fitted shape are the fashion details that command attention. Feel free to troop the colors of your choice. Oyster and cinnamon are solid stand-bys, but there's also a winning selection of plaids and checks.