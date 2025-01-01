There Once was an Indian Maid

In the course of her eventful acting career, Julie Newmar has enlivened such comic roles as Stupefyin' Jones in the film version of Li'l Abner, Katrin in The Marriage-Go-Round (for which she won a Tony as Broadway's best supporting actress) and Catwoman in the Batman television series. Miss Newmar has been anxious to break out of her comedic mold for some time now and recently, Julie--all 5 feet, 10-3/4 inches of her--jumped at the chance to play an enticing Apache in the upcoming sagebrush saga Mackenna's Gold. In addition to Miss Newmar (who was a prima ballerina with the Los Angeles Opera Company when she was 15), the Columbia film's all-star cast includes, among others, Gregory Peck as Mackenna and Omar Sharif and Keenan Wynn as bandits who try to extract from Mackenna the route that will lead them to the legendary Valley of Gold. Julie's part calls for not one line of dialog, but nevertheless--as this Playboy pictorial amply demonstrates--she has no trouble making her cinematic presence felt.