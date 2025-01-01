Shore Things

From Malibu to Marblehead, fashion-right mermen are taking to the shore togged in the wildest swimgear to date. (The water sprites seen on these pages are Hollywood Deb Stars Suzie Kaye, Barbara Moore and Marianne Gordon.) To ensure that you'll be heading down to the sea in style, look for trunks in quick-dry fabrics; many of this year's selections are cut shorter and slimmer, to give the wearer maximum exposure to the sun and minimum resistance when swimming or water-skiing. For late-afternoon lounging, you'll want to switch to a pair of cotton linen-weave beach pants (floral prints for older flower children are in full bloom) and, depending on the temperature, don a beach top that's stylishly independent. The canned coordinate look has gone out with the tide. Choose from luxurious supershirts, Far East-influenced short caftans and colorful Italian cotton pullovers with high, contrasting neckbands. (Long sleeves, incidentally, are unanimously favored over short ones.) A thick cotton terry robe that reverses to a different pattern also will come in handy. This summer's seaside scene will be alive with bright colors, bold designs and exciting new swim duds. So dive right into the fashion swim of things.