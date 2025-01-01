Wet & Wild

Judging from the current crop of novels and movies, communal baths and showers are fast becoming the most popular diversions for sexual aquabats. But for Carroll Baker, playing the wealthy American bride of Jean Sorel (seen here as her showermate in a new Italian-French production called Honeymoon), water sports are only a splashy prelude to a neat plot reversal that makes her wish she had brought something more lethal into the shower than a bar of soap and a giggle. The film--which Playboy herewith exclusively previews--is Carroll's second Continental production awaiting shipment to the States. Baby Doll Baker, whose image and fortune have been "Made in Hollywood," has had precious little to do with the West Coast dream makers recently. Her current European stint is, in part, the result of a nonmeeting of minds with Paramount and producer Joe Levine. Carroll's screen charisma, developed in 18 Stateside films--including The Carpetbaggers and Levine's Harlow--proves perfect for the sex-cum-suspense of a Honeymoon that, happily, forsakes the traditional Niagara Falls for more revealing cascades.