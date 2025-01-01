Gallic Urbanity

This fall, Pierre Cardin has turned his--and our--attention to the creation of an eminently elegant wardrobe of wearables specifically designed for the American man about town. Particular note should be taken of the suit and topcoat offerings: Both extend to stylishly correct new lengths and include such details as higher armholes and narrow sleeves. Cardin's felt hat, worn with the suit and topcoat, adds a jaunty touch that is both practical and good-looking.