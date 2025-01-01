When Blonde Victoria Drake decided to run for president of Stanford University's student body, she launched a whistle-copping campaign based on a well-proportioned platform of 38-22-36. Un-Victorian posters of her nude figure (shown on our opening page) and a self-sexplanatory campaign button (take another look at the "o" in Student Body) soon cropped up on campus to carry Vicky's message to the voters. Since Stanford's student population is mostly male (5-to-2 ratio), the posters disappeared almost as fast as they were tacked up, and are still being sold at campaign headquarters (a room in one of the men's dorms). From a starting field of five candidates--plus several write-ins--our body politic emerged with a plurality of the votes. Lacking a majority, however, she was forced into a runoff election with Denis Hayes, a history major whose efforts--though decidedly less flamboyant than Vicky's (she had appeared at dorms and fraternity houses, dancing topless and making off-the-buff speeches)--gave him the presidency. Vicky, who's financing her education by working as a topless dancer at The Morgue, a Palo Alto night club, doesn't mind that Denis won: "There are no hard feelings. Actually, I was just offering a little distraction for book-weary students." Although she lost the election, in our book Vicky's every inch a winner.