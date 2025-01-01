TV'S First Nude

Phil bloom is a name to reckon with--not only because its unlikely owner is a girl but because of her favorite pastime: shedding her clothes in public. Shown on the preceding page in her least and most familiar guises (dressed and undressed), Phil appeared nude last season on Dutch television--a video first. But she's equally famous for a photo showing her all in front of Het Lieverdje--Amsterdam's statue of an urchin where the Provos (Holland's hippies) frequentoly hold Happenings. A parttime Provo herself, actress-model Phil staged her own Happening at the City Theater of Eindhoven when, when, in the buff, she played a few notes on a grand piano. This Dutch doll's ambition is "to spread happiness." The naked truth is, she's off to a good start.