Mad Ave Unclad

Back in September of 1962, faithful readers will recall, this magazine proffered Playboy Salutes Madison Avenue, a baker's-half-dozen advertising classics of the day revamped to suit our splendid notion that the only thing more attractive than a pretty girl is a pretty girl outfitted in nature's own. We felt we had uncovered a fresh nude approach to the conventional marketing bag that the minions of Mad Ave had overlooked. In the ensuing years, of course, the ad biz has come up with different campaigns in keeping with the tempo of the times, but again we feel that agency men have missed the boat, baggagewise. We therefore have come up with these new take-it-offs on well known advertisements. Our versions may not move products, but we think they're well calculated to move the reader.