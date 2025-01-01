Omar Acts up

"Funny Girl" provided supersuave Omar Sharif with his first shot at a major film musical. It also provided him with a major headache. How was he going to play the part of the luckless gambler Nicky Arnstein opposite Barbra Streisand's Fanny Brice? Omar's antic approach, in this exclusive Playboy pictorial, was to put out a cast call for his most rewarding screen selves, to see if any of them had the Nick knack.