modern living SnowMobiles, those low-slung scooters on skis that were featured in Playboy Travel Editor Len Deighton's cinema spy thriller Billion Dollar Brain, offer even wider vistas for wintertime fun and games. Contests can be organized; snowfaris can be enjoyed; or you can hit the trail--as we did here and on the following pages--for a cross-country snowmobile race and cookout, climaxed with a buffet feast back at home camp. On our outing in stunning Grand Teton National Park, couples piloting six different machines engaged in spirited competition, while the timekeepers presiding over the event toted hot food and drink in a Bombardier ten-man snowmobile that resembled (text continued on page 130)Snow ball!(continued from page 124) a 1949 Nash Airflyte. Although snowmobiles have only recently taken the winter-sports scene by storm, prototypes of these zippy little steeds have been used for the past 35 winters by woodsmen who trail-blaze across the far North's great white wastelands. Thus, their dependability and ruggedness have been tested under the most arduous circumstances. Earlier this year, for example, four intrepid adventurers on Ski-Doo snowmobiles rediscovered the North Pole after a 44-day mechanized trek across the frozen Arctic Ocean. And Polaris, another manufacturer, sent two of its machines on a 4000-mile journey from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Portland, Maine.

Any field, slope or forest that has at least a six-inch snow base is fine for snowmobiling; but smart outdoorsmen who'd like to treat their dates to a full day of trail rides and competitive games will head for an area that's specifically designated as snowmobile country, where the machines can be rented and there are plenty of gas stations handy. Wisconsin's chamber of commerce boasts that the Badger State is the "Snowmobile Capital of the U.S.A.," with almost 1,500,000 acres and over 1500 miles of trails open to the sport. Other Northern states, such as Minnesota and Michigan, also have terrain that's excellent for trail riding. In making this land available, the authorities assume that snowmobilers will steer clear of paved roads, ski runs, newly planted forests and other areas--both public and private--that are obviously off limits.

Snowmobile racing has also become a red-hot spectator sport. Last year, the Eagle River World Championship Derby and the nearby Rhinelander Hodag Cross-Country Marathon attracted over 20,000 fans to upper Wisconsin's frozen lake shores and snow-bordered byways. Hundreds of races are staged near cities and towns across the country.

Most of the 40-plus makes of machines now on the market can be purchased right off the showroom floor; but a few will have to be ordered in advance, depending on the type of vehicle you're looking for and the options you want. Such features as electric or hand-pull starters, manual or automatic chokes, fiberglass body styling and the width of the revolving track on which the snowmobiles run vary from model to model. Horsepower ratings also vary; the tamest is about 10 hp, but most are in the 15--25-hp range. Kiekhaefer Mercury, a firm that's known for its marine engines, has just jumped into the field with three new models: the Mercury 250 (manual start), 250E (electric start) and 250ER (electric start with reverse gear). All come equipped with 25-hp engines. Hairier machines with 45- and 56-hp engines are sold to racing buffs by Ski-Doo and Polaris. Unless you're intent on becoming the local Graham Hill, we recommend that you stick to the smaller models. On flat terrain, you'll still be able to hit speeds up to 40 mph--and you'll think you're doing 70.

To understand how a snowmobile can scoot over snow, simply tip the vehicle over and take a look at the undercarriage. Down the center of the machine you'll see a single rubber (or polyurethane) endless track with attached metal cleats or snow-grip ridges molded into it. As you accelerate or decelerate the engine, this track will revolve faster or slower--or stop completely--just like the tires do on a car. For peppy competitive games and fast cross-country races, a track with a width of 15 to 17 inches is the most desirable, since it provides maximum maneuverability with minimum traction. Should you prefer something a bit less sporty but more stable, models with 18-and 20-inch tracks are available, as are twin-track machines.

Almost every snowmobile comes equipped with a wrap-around windshield, padded seat cushions and back, headlights, taillights, passenger handgrips, primer and warm-up choke controls and a protective bumper guard. Some models sport such additional features as a reverse gear and a speedometer as part of their standard package; on others, you must pay extra for these items. Generally speaking, optional equipment includes an electric starter, special gearing, carburetor priming kit, tachometer, cigarette lighter and 12-volt electrical system.

The cost of a machine can vary from about $650 to $1600, depending on what options are ordered. For our cross-country race, we chose seven different makes in the medium price range. They included: a Ski-Doo Olympic 320, $825; a Ski-Daddler Sno-Scout, $800; an Evinrude Skeeter, $985; a Yamaha SL-351, $975; a Polaris Mustang, $1250; a Yukon King Grizzly, $930; and a Johnson Skee-Horse Wide-Trac 20 (used by one of the timekeepers), $1255.

Whatever your choice, snowmobiles are almost as easy to ride as a toboggan; the handle bars turn two skis located at the front of the machine in the direction you choose to go, and grip-type controls for brake and accelerator (placed at the ends of the bars, as on a motorcycle) provide finger-tip levers for regulating the speed of the revolving track. To stop a snowmobile, you either take your thumb off the accelerator and let the machine coast to a halt or hit the brake grip, thus bringing the track--and the vehicle--to a standstill much faster. On models that feature a reverse gear, there's also a neutral lockout button that has the same effect on a snowmobile that shifting into neutral gear has on a car. With the mechanism in neutral, the pilot can rev up the engine without turning the track.

Once you've cruised experimentally for a few minutes and gotten the feel of your machine, head for some wide-open spaces and try a few fast turns. The secret is to lean in the direction you're cornering, just as you would on a motorcycle. By hanging far enough out and hitting the accelerator, you'll soon learn how to slide through turns safely in a flurry of snow. While driving, keep a sharp lookout for half-hidden logs, rocks, branches, dips or holes that might upset the machine and send you flying. Even if you do tip over--and everyone who pilots a snowmobile eventually does--you're virtually certain to have a happy landing; the snow will provide a pleasantly soft letdown. Two on a snowmobile offer additional stability with surprisingly little power loss; on flat, open terrain, such as a frozen lake, a 20--25-hp snowmobile toting a twosome should be able to hit 30 mph or more.

After you've logged a few miles behind the handle bars, you'll quickly pick up additional tricks. On a trail ride, for example, you'll find that the ruts left by other snowmobilers are easier to navigate if you speed up slightly rather than slow down. The same goes for patches of deep powder snow. Should you scoot off the trail and get bogged down in white stuff, hop off the machine and walk it back onto the path, as you would a bicycle, using the accelerator to get you over the drifts.

As in most outdoor sports, some advance precautions are necessary. Before you and your date climb aboard and go your merry way, let someone who's staying behind know the general area where you'll be traveling; or, better still, ride with another couple, just in case trouble develops. And keep in mind that most snowmobiles can go about 50 or 60 miles on one tank of gas; running dry out in the woods can quickly lose its romantic overtones if you have to trek 15 miles overland to the nearest pump. Smart drivers also take to their machines in warm but lightweight clothes. Thermal underwear is a good foundation; then add a wool sweater or shirt, wind-resistant slacks, a nylon parka, a hat with ear tabs, a pair of waterproof boots, wool socks, lined gloves and sunglasses or goggles. You may also wish to check out the one-piece Ski-Doo jump suits worn by several of the contestants in our cross-country race. These waterproof outfits are available at most snowmobile dealers for about $70.

Duly schooled and accoutered, you and your lady will be ready to hit the (continued on page 144)Snow Ball! (continued from page 130) trail for some totally unique competitive sport in your own winter wonderland.

Fun & Games

Cross-Country Race: This event, as evidenced in the photos beginning on pages 124--125, has four to six couples meeting after breakfast for a prerace briefing at a ski lodge. The teams then race to a predetermined destination--say five miles away. As each couple arrives, it's clocked in by the timekeepers and, after a leisurely lunch break, the contestants then race back to the starting point, the couple with the best total time winning. Topographic maps of the local trails and landmarks should be distributed, so that snowmobilers can pick their own route--while staying within shouting distance of one another. Also, the vehicles used in the race should be about the same horsepower, so that competitors will have an equal opportunity to make fast time when crossing open plains, as well as when maneuvering tricky forest trails. To make the day more interesting, the guys should drive the first half of the contest and let the girls take over for the run back. (Recipes for hot food and drink to be served at the cookout and after the race are given below.)

Cross-Country Obstacle Race: This is a miniversion of the preceding contest; couples run a course that's dotted with various obstacles--one or two small jumps, a hill to climb, flag markers to slalom through and a long straightaway to the finish line. Racers should be escorted on a slow tour of the track before the event begins, so that they know what route to take after the starter's flag falls. Teams may race one at a time or all at once, depending on the size of the circuit. To avoid confusion--and good-natured cheating--at some of the more difficult obstacles, it's wise to station a few "officials" at strategic spots to offer assistance, give directions and mark clown penalties, should they occur. The couple with the fastest time and the fewest penalties is waved home the winner.

Bengal Lancers: For this, you'll need about 20 eight-loot poles with flags attached, several four-loot sticks sharpened to a point and a quantity of colorful rubber balloons. Set up pairs of poles in a series of right- and left-hand turns over a quarter-mile circuit, so that they form gates through which each team must pass. Then tie a balloon to the base of one pole per gate, alternating them on right- and left-hand poles. Couples run the course one at a time, the driver maneuvering the machine through each gate while the passenger takes a stab at popping the balloons with the stick. A timekeeper presides over the event, adding one second for each balloon missed--or each course marker knocked down--and three seconds for completely missing a gate. The fastest team with the least penalties is the winner.

Broom Ball: Before this race begins, stake out two starting Hags about 50 feet apart and two finish flags about 200 yards away across an open field. Two snowmobiles at a time run the event. The object of the game is for each team to try to maneuver a huge beach ball from start to finish line, using a house broom as a bat. To do this, the snow pilot keeps the machine as close to the ball as possible while his (or her) partner wields the broom. The couple who completes the race in the shortest time is the winner and receives a welcome reward: steaming mugs of coffee laced with brandy, or hot buttered rum.

Blind-Snowman's Buff: Lay out a serpentine race course as you did in the Bengal Lancers game, using pairs of eight-foot poles with flags attached over a quarter-mile circuit. As each team prepares to race, blindfold the driver with a handkerchief or a pair of taped-over goggles. It's now the partner's job to verbally direct the pilot through the course in the shortest time without missing a gate or knocking over a pole (each of which rates a two-second penalty). Obviously, you'll want to stage this contest on flat, open terrain, where there are no trees or fences to run into.

Le Mans. Here, all the snowmobiles are placed diagonally along a line that's parallel to the finish line 100 yards away. Snow pilots and partners then crouch for a running start about 50 paces from the machines and, at the drop of a Hag. sprint to their vehicles, start them and speed for the finish line. The idea is to stop the snowmobile as close to the line as possible--without touching it--in the shortest time.

Skijoring: With you behind the handle bars, all that's needed for this noncompetive Scandinavian sport (the name is Norwegian) are a pair of skis and ski boots, two volunteers--one to act as a lookout while the other skijores--and a 40-foot length of water-ski tow rope. You and your partner should ride back to back, so that he or she can tell you if the skijorer being towed takes a spill. Tips: When starting, go slow; this way, the guy or girl at the end of the rope can get the situation well in hand and stay balanced as you gradually accelerate. Then take a few gentle corners, making sure that you don't inadvertently play crack-the-whip with the skijorer and send him sprawling. At the end of the ride, decelerate slowly, so that the skier doesn't bump into the back of the snowmobile.

Once you and your friends have mounted and hit the trail, other games will occur to you. If there are quite a few couples playing, you may find it helpful to tape a number on each machine, as sports-car drivers do before running a rally. Also, if you're competing in such contests as a cross-country race, it's wise to count noses before and after the running, just to make sure that nobody gets left out in the cold, should his machine break down or run out of gas. And when presiding over the games, it's a good idea to keep a running point tally on each team and then award a grand prize to the twosome with the highest total score.

Food & Drink

When a party of snowmobilers pulls in after a five- or ten-mile cross-country rate, they've developed powerful appetites. After brushing off the snow and toasting their hands and feet at the roaring fireplace, they'll want to reach for the hot grog. While they're still warming their toes, the first tantalizing aroma of a hunters' stew tells them that succor is close at hand.

One of the best interim appeasers for your guests to nibble on is called raclette, a hot cheese dish with a rich aroma and a texture to match. (The Swiss name for the cheese used in raclette is Bagnes; but in this country, the cheese itself is called raclette.) In Switzerland, raclette parties are as common as crowds around the fondue pots. A chunk of the cheese--allowing about a quarter pound per person--is placed close to the flames on a fireproof dish or tray. When the side of the wedge facing the flames becomes soft enough to spread, a big dollop is scooped off with the side of a knife and is served atop a plateful of hot freshly boiled potatoes and pickled silver onions, and the remainder of the wedge is warmed until a second layer melts. If you don't have a fireplace at your elbow, use a raclette heater--an electric broiling unit available from Swissmart in New York City. Or you can simply spear the cheese on a skewer over a chafing dish. In an emergency, electric wall heaters or radiators have been called into play. Another way to serve raclette is to place generous slices on light toast and set them inside a shallow pan in a moderate oven; then sip your grog until the light-yellow cheese turns golden, soft and yielding. It should not be heated under a strong broiler flame and left untended or it will turn to goo. If it becomes soupy, it's lost. As an appetizer at an aprés-snowmobile party, raclette also tastes great when spread on melba rye rounds, toasted thinly sliced French bread or slices of raw apple.

The best technique for managing the main course of a snowmobile dinner is to complete all stewing, braising or casseroling at home base before the party (continued on page 240)Snow Ball!(continued from page 144) heads for the hills. If you've planned a one-day trip to the snow country and back to your town house that evening, the readied feast will await your return. If you've made a portable dinner to be served in a ski lodge--say, a caldron of corned beef and sauerkraut in white wine or a casserole of chicken hash and bacon--transport it with the lid lashed down and then reheat it over an open fire. Since the outside temperature in most winter playgrounds is usually below that of an apartment fridge, you needn't fear that your viands will spoil on the way to your outing.

Steaks tartare also make an excellent meal for a winter cookout or cook-in. Before starting out on your trip, the meat should be seasoned and shaped. At party time, you merely poll the merrymakers to find out how many want their chopped beefsteak raw and how many prefer it broiled in the fireplace; cooked steak tartare may be a contradiction in terms, but it's a tasty one.

Even if you're enjoying your steaks tartare raw, an outdoor fire is an indispensable element at any winter festivity. To give the fire an even break, use a large blanket or tarpaulin as a windbreaker; an unprotected outdoor charcoal fire will grill meat on one side, but by the time the second side is done the first side may be frostbitten. If you cook over a wood fire, steaks should be turned frequently. But for best results, sear the steaks in a heavy sauté pan over a portable gasoline stove. Stews and chowders, unlike steaks, soar to success over an outdoor wood or charcoal fire. Any heavy stewpot or Dutch oven with a tight-fitting cover will keep its contents steaming hot even on the nippiest afternoon.

After a two-hour snowmobile ride, one is apt to step off the vehicle feeling and looking like a snowman. At such times, a swig of straight bourbon, Scotch or cognac from a handy flask is the best possible insurance known to man. But once indoors, the most ardent trail blazer and his date will want to warm the inner man--and woman--over well-heated cups of cheer thoughtfully provided by the host.

Opposites may not always attract, but when a cold hand grips a hot mug containing kummel, vodka, lemon juice, sugar and spices, among other things, the recipient can only hope to be snowbound indefinitely. Generally speaking, most hot drinks suffer from too little rather than too much liquor. The standard one-and-a-half-oz. jigger of hard stuff should be raised to a minimum of two ozs. for snow-country roistering. And mulled concoctions shouldn't be gulped down like other forms of good-natured alcohol; they should be slowly sipped and savored.

To help keep your snowmobile party running in high gear long after the engines have slopped and the participants have retired to the great indoors, Playboy Food and Drink Editor Thomas Mario has swizzled up a steaming potful of spirited recipes for hearthside imbibing--and for the feast that follows.

The food recipes serve six; the drink recipes, one. Read them and reap.

[recipe_title]Steaks Tartare[/recipe_title]

[recipe]3 lbs. freshly ground sirloin of beef[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup finely minced onion[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 cup finely minced parsley[/recipe]

[recipe]6 egg yolks[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon anchovy paste[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon salt[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper[/recipe]

[recipe]2-1/4 oz. jar capers in vinegar, drained[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons olive oil[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons red wine vinegar[/recipe]

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the beef. Mix well. Break meat up with finger tips and add to bowl. Half mix, half toss until all ingredients are well blended. If meat seems too soft to shape, a few tablespoons bread crumbs may be added; use as little as possible. Shape into 6 or 12 oval patties about 3/4 in. thick. Serve raw, or sauté in a lightly greased pan until well browned on both sides.

[recipe_title]Lobster and Clam Chowder[/recipe_title]

[recipe]2 9-oz. packages rock lobster tails[/recipe]

[recipe]2 dozen large chowder clams[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 lb. salt pork[/recipe]

[recipe]2 cloves garlic[/recipe]

[recipe]12 large sprigs parsley[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large bay leaf[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large Spanish onion, minced fine[/recipe]

[recipe]1-1/2 quarts potatoes, small dice[/recipe]

[recipe]1-1/2 cups heavy cream[/recipe]

[recipe]1 pint milk[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper, monosodium glutamate[/recipe]

Boil lobster tails, following directions on package. Save cooking liquid. Remove meat from shells and cut into small dice; set aside. Wash clams well. Pour lobster cooking liquid over clams in large pot. Add enough water to barely cover clams. Cover pot and bring liquid to a boil. Simmer until clam shells open. Remove clams from broth, but do not discard liquid. Cook broth until there is approximately 2 quarts left. Remove meat of clams from shells. Cut tough "skirts" off sides of clams and chop extremely fine or put through meat grinder. Cut balance ol clams into small dice; set aside. Remove rind from salt pork. With a heavy French knife, chop salt pork, garlic and parsley until salt pork becomes a smooth paste. Place salt-pork mixture in a soup pot with bay leaf and sauté until pork melts. Add onion and sauté over a low flame until onion turns yellow, not brown. Add potatoes and reserved clam broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce flame and simmer until potatoes are tender. Add cream and milk. Bring to boiling point but do not boil. Stir in clams and lobster. Season to taste with salt, pepper and monosodium glutamate. A few packets of bouillon powder may be added if stock seems weak. Carry hot soup in pre-warmed wide-mouth picnic jugs or reheat in soup pot at ski lodge. Serve with pilot or trenton crackers.

[recipe_title]Hunters' Stew[/recipe_title]

[recipe]2 lbs. boneless pork shoulder, 1-in. cubes[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons salad oil[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large onion, minced fine[/recipe]

[recipe]2 cloves garlic, minced fine[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 lb. fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon leaf sage[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon rosemary[/recipe]

[recipe]1/3 cup flour[/recipe]

[recipe]1 quart plus 1 cup chicken broth, fresh or canned[/recipe]

[recipe]2 medium-size peeled boiled potatoes[/recipe]

[recipe]1-1/2 lbs. kielbasa sausage[/recipe]

[recipe]4 medium-size raw potatoes, peeled, large dice[/recipe]

[recipe]6 carrots, peeled, 1/2-in. slices[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or cider vinegar[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper[/recipe]

[recipe]2 10-oz. packages frozen peas[/recipe]

Heat oil in a large stewpot or Dutch oven. Add pork, onion, garlic, mushrooms, sage and rosemary. Stir well. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until meat has lost its raw color. Sprinkle flour over meat and stir until no dry flour is visible. Add chicken broth and stir well. Bring to a boil; reduce flame and simmer 1 hour. Force the boiled potatoes through a potato ricer; add to pot and stir well. Cut kielbasa crosswise into 1/2-in. slices and add to pot. Add raw potatoes and carrots. Stir well. Cover pot with tight-fitting lid and continue to cook until meat and all vegetables are lender, stirring occasionally. Add vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper. In another pan, cook peas until tender, following directions on package. Stir peas into cooked stew.

[recipe_title]Corned Beef with Sauerkraut in White Wine[/recipe_title]

[recipe]5 lbs. corned beef brisket, first cut[/recipe]

[recipe]12 juniper berries[/recipe]

[recipe]1 small bay leaf[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon leaf thyme[/recipe]

[recipe]8 sprigs parsley[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 lb. sliced bacon, small dice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large Spanish onion, minced fine[/recipe]

[recipe]2 large cloves garlic, minced fine[/recipe]

[recipe]27-oz. can sauerkraut[/recipe]

[recipe]1-1/2 cups dry white wine[/recipe]

[recipe]2 cups chicken broth, canned or fresh[/recipe]

[recipe]6 medium-size potatoes[/recipe]

[recipe]12 medium-size carrots[/recipe]

Soak corned beef in cold water over-night in refrigerator. Drain and cover with fresh water. Bring to a boil; reduce flame and simmer, covered, about 2 hours. It will be about half done. Remove corned beef from pot, discarding cooking liquid. Place juniper berries, bay leaf, thyme and parsley on a square of cheesecloth and tie to make a bouquet garni. Put bacon, onion and garlic in the pot and sauté until onion turns yellow, not brown. Return corned beef to pot. Add sauerkraut and any juice in the can (do not wash sauerkraut). Add bouquet garni, wine and chicken broth. Stir well. Simmer over a low flame, stirring occasionally, until corned beef is almost done--about 1-1/2 hours. Peel potatoes. Peel carrots and cut crosswise into 1-in, chunks. Add potatoes and carrots to pot. Continue to cook until corned beef and vegetables are tender. Remove bouquet garni

• • •

In getting a line on the amount of hot cheer for a snow party, a host should plan on a minimum of two drinks per person. Naturally, the total quantity of hot potables will vary with the length of the drinking session, with other liquor offered, etc. To console a party of six, at least 12 of the hot drinks that follow will be necessary.

[recipe_title]Mulled Kummel[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. kummel[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]5 ozs. water[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons butter[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 piece stick cinnamon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 thin slice lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 slice orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 tablespoon aquavit[/drinkRecipe]

In saucepan, stir kummel, vodka, lemon juice, sugar, water and 1 teaspoon butter. Heat to boiling point but do not boil. Place cinnamon in warm 10-oz. mug; pour mulled kummel into mug and add remaining teaspoon butter. Stir until butter dissolves. Add lemon slice and orange slice. Float aquavit on top.

[recipe_title]Hot Grapefruit Mug[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. unsweetened grapefruit juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. fresh orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. rock and rye[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 tablespoon honey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons sweet butter[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Whole nutmeg[/drinkRecipe]

In saucepan, heat grapefruit juice, orange juice, gin, rock and rye, honey and 1 teaspoon butter. Bring to boiling point but do not boil. Pour into warm 10-oz. mug. Add remaining teaspoon butter and stir until butter dissolves. Grate nutmeg lightly over drink.

[recipe_title]Simmering Plum[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]5 ozs. hot brewed tea[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. plum brandy (slivovitz, quetsch or mirabelle)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. white crème de menthe[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon sugar or more to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. heavy sweet cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 piece slick cinnamon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Ground coriander seed[/drinkRecipe]

Stir tea, plum brandy, creme de menthe, sugar and cream in saucepan. Heat to boiling point but do not boil. Pour into warm 10-oz. mug with cinnamon. Sprinkle coriander on top.

[recipe_title]Snowberry[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. strawberry liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. rock-candy syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. fresh lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]5 ozs. water[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 large strawberry, cut in half lengthwise[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 thin slice lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. kirschwasser[/drinkRecipe]

In saucepan, heat strawberry liqueur, vodka, rock-candy syrup, lemon juice and water to boiling point but do not boil. Pour into warm 10-oz. mug. Dip strawberry into rock-candy syrup. Float lemon slice, strawberry half and kirschwasser on drink.

Bon appétit--and have a snow ball!