This Month marks the debut of Playboy Editor-Publisher Hugh M. Hefner's nationally syndicated television series, Playboy After Dark. Video's late-evening hours have become prime time for sophisticated shows, and Hefner's stimulating 60-minute sessions will offer an impressive array of adult entertainment. Among P.A.D.'s show-stopping assets: humor by Bill Cosby, Tommy Smothers, Professor Irwin Corey and Bob Newhart; pop music by the Byrds, Steppenwolf, Iron Butterfly, Delia Reese and O. C. Smith; on-the-scene personalities such as the Reverend Malcolm Boyd, George Plimpton and Boston Celtic player-coach Bill Russell. Playboy After Dark is designed to be both informal and informed--in short, the sort of urbane evening Hefner enjoys spending with good friends at the Playboy Mansion.