Playboy's Playmate Review

As We Begin 1969, evidence continues to mount that to be a Playmate is to capture an important key to success. In 1967, several of our bountiful beauties--notably, Playmate of the Year Angela Dorian, who appeared in Rosemary's Baby--were whisked to Hollywood to begin film careers. Of this past year's 12 girls, at least two--Connie Kreski (Miss January) and Michelle Hamilton (Miss March)-seem likely to emerge as full-fledged cinema stars by the end of 1969. But not all of our gatefold graduates are intent on becoming actresses. June's memorable Body and Skol centerfold, Britt Fredriksen (above), is studying interior decoration at Foothill College in California's Los Altos Hills and plans to make it her profession. "I like Danish and Swedish furniture best of all," says this pretty Norwegian. "Scandinavian design and use of color is fantastic." Britt has lived in California for over a year and doesn't plan on ever leaving. "In Europe, I enjoy the forests and feeling close to nature. But here, the climate is always beautiful and there are no long, depressing winters to get through." And just in case wintry weather is getting you down, peruse our Playmates of 1968--and perk up.