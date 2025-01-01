The Language of Legs

how a girl deploys her gams when seated reveals far more than just her lower limbs

The ubiquity of minis and micros has produced for confirmed girl watchers an abundant display of lower limbs--a utopian leggy domain that's a far and happy cry from the days when "a glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking." Now, thanks to a unique study by clinical psychologist John A. Blazer, what was only a pleasant pastime is also a useful science. How a girl disposes her legs when seated can instantly signal your most effective approach. Of the prevalent leg positions displayed on these pages, pay particular attention to the Schemer and the Philanthropist. According to Dr. Blazer, if the former dangles one shoe, she's a delightfully incurable flirt, a veritable study in come-hitherness. But keep cool--the girl doesn't always intend to deliver. The Philanthropist, however, digs talking and reading about sex and is apt to seek numerous love affairs, as she prefers constant sexual excitement. But we suggest you take note of them all; the next seated chick you meet may turn out to be a sitting duck for your romantic wiles.