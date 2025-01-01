Connie Kreski, Playmate of the Year, 1968

Beauty and Talent, particularly of the cinematic variety, abounded among 1968's delightful dozen Playmates. But editors unanimously concurred that our first was also foremost and hailed January's Connie Kreski as undisputed Playmate of the Year. Her ingenuous freshness and femininity, so apparent in playboy's photographic uncoverage. was immediately recognized by England's Anthony Newley as well. The actor-author-producer-director literally bumped into her in the elevator of our London Club a little more than a year ago; he screen-tested her the next day and signed her within the week for a title role in Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?--the Freud- and fun-filled fantasy previewed in playboy last March. Connie remained in London after her debut before the cameras on the island of Malta. "I should have been born in London," says 1968's choicest centerfold. "I love the people and especially the feeling of openness and space. There's grass all (text continued on page 160) over the city. It's so much prettier than Detroit, my home town." Connie's favorite relaxation in the capital of Mods and miniskirts was predictably pedestrian--walking in Hyde Park with her two Pekingese. Emil and Fang ("When somebody knocks on the door, Fang hides under the bed"). Now back in the States under contract to Universal, she is improving her acting skills through intensive study with the studio's excellent drama coach, Vince Chase. "I guess I'll be playing teenagers for quite a while." says Connie. "I look about fourteen in most shots, but that's fine with me, because I know I can handle little-girl roles. Of course, I hope to get good enough soon to try my hand at more demanding parts." Despite her sudden immersion into the film industry, she hasn't forsaken the live-for-today philosophy she espoused 18 months ago in her Playmate premiere. To guarantee some diversions from her work, her material rewards as Playmate of the Year will include a Ford-powered fire-breathing Shelby GT 500. As alternate transport, she may elect to use either her custom-built ten-speed Schwinn Varsity bicycle or her Harley-Davidson M-65 motorcycle--both, of course, like her new car. in Playmate Pink. "I'm an outdoor girl and I intend to always stay that way," she told us last year, so she'll be given Hart skis, Henke (text concluded on page 200) Playmate of the Year (continued from page 160) ski boots and PK poles, and she'll be stylishly swathed for the slopes in a rabbit jacket from Alper Furs and ski fashions from Peter Kennedy; for riding back to the lodge, she'll have an Arctic Panther snowmobile and will be wearing a snowmobile suit lined in leopardskin, with boots, from Arctic Enterprises. Connie can also make the warm-weather scene in a wardrobe of Jantzen swimsuits, relax at poolside in a calypso marina jacket and plumb the briny with a snorkel, Tahiti mask, Caravelle fins, Jaguar Club spear gun and Grisbi knife--all from U.S. Divers. Should she encounter any sharks--pool sharks, that is--a Brunswick custom billiard cue with monogrammed case should stand her in good stead, or she can bowl them over with a new ball, also from Brunswick. For her less strenuous activities, our winsome winner will be dressed in a combination of Aris custom gloves, forward-looking fashions from Walter Holmes' Vibration collection and imported shoes from Thayer McNeil. To highlight Connie's on- or offcamera appearances, she'll receive a selection of Saunda cosmetics and a wardrobe of Brentwood Bellissima wigs, and she'll be further adorned with a Lady Hamilton diamond wrist watch, a gold Rabbit Pin with ruby eye from Maria Vogt and an Azalea Pink Linde star-sapphire ring designed especially for our January jewel. Rounding out Connie's gatefold grab bag is an AM/FM stereo auto unit from G.W. Electronics, on which--if her vocal attributes come anywhere near her visual ones--she may soon hear the finished products of her Monument Record Corporation contract. She can then toast her success with a full case of Paul Masson Magnum brut champagne--or write home about it all on her new Smith-Corona electric typewriter. With a nationwide tour of Playboy Club cities in her future, Connie now looks forward to the Stateside traveling she regrets missing in the past."Outside of Detroit, I've only been to Chicago and Los Angeles," she says. "I really haven't seen much of America." Judging from public reaction to our winning Playmate's magazine and screen debuts, it's apparent that America hasn't seen enough of Connie, either.