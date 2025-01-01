Sweet Paula

Sensuously structured Paula Kelly promises to be among Hollywood's most memorable new faces and figures of 1969. Her first film role--as Sweet Charity's tough-talking taxi dancer, Helene--gave optimum exposure to Paula's bumptious dancing and comedic talents. Though she's anxious to become a dramatic actress--especially after receiving gilt-edged notices in the ill-fated Broadway production The Dozens last March--Paula's sticking with song and dance for the moment. Currently. she's starring in the national road-show production of the hip musical Your Own Thing. As video viewers who watched her saucy dance interpretation of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at April's Academy Awards presentations can testify, Paula does her own thing very well, indeed.