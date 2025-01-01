37"-22"-37" Meets 50"-47"-50"

Showcasing the unmistakable talents of Julie Newmar and the capaciously antic excellence of Zero Mostel, Monsieur Lecoq—an outrageous spoof of supercrook and supercop movies—undoubtedly ranks as the most frolicsome film you'll never see. You'll never see it because production problems turned this would-be sexy smash into another of those legendary best-laid plans that often go astray. Before they closed up shop, though, the team of Newmar and Mostel produced some memorable moments—ranging from Julie's unabashed bubble bath, above, to the zany courting scene, at left, in which a fashionably attired Zero takes a hint from Tom Jones and combines gustatory inducements with portly charm to zero in on his ladylove, a tempting dish in her own right.