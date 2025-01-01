Two years ago, as it became apparent that the distinctions among contemporary musical idioms were dissolving, we expanded our jazz poll to recognize the achievements of rock/pop musicians. In an era of constant change, it should come as no surprise that this year's poll contains other innovations: the introduction of separate categories for two electric instruments--organ and vibes--plus a wholly new category for the songwriters and composers who have helped make this year's sound scene the good one it is.

To vote in the 1970 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll, all you have to do is read the simple instructions below, check off your favorite artists and fill in your choices for The Playboy Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame and for Playboy's Records of the Year, where indicated, and make sure you forward the ballot to us. Your vote will help choose the artists who will make up the 1970 All-Star Band and who will receive the coveted Playboy Medal. Results of our fourteenth annual Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll will appear in our February 1970 issue.

1. Your official ballot is on the foldout facing this page. A Nominating Board composed of music editors, critics, representatives of the major recording companies and winners of last year's poll has selected the artists it considers to be the most outstanding and/or popular of the year. These nominations for the Playboy All-Star Band should serve solely as an aid to your recollection of artists and performances, not as a guide on how to vote. You may vote for any living artist.

2. The artists have been divided into categories to form the Playboy All-Star Band; so in some categories, you are asked to vote for more than one musician (four trumpets, four trombones, two alto saxes, two tenor saxes), because a big band normally has more than one of these instruments playing in it. Be sure to cast the correct number of votes, as designated on the ballot, because too many votes in any category will disqualify all of your votes in that category.

3. If you wish to vote for an artist who has been nominated, simply place a check mark in the box before his name on the ballot: if you wish to vote for an artist who has not been nominated, write his name on one of the lines provided at the bottom of the category and place a check mark in the box before it.

4. For leader of the 1970 Playboy All-Star Band, limit your choice to the men who have led a big band (eight or more musicians) during the past 12 months; for instrumental combo, limit your choice to groups of seven or fewer musicians.

5. Please print your name and address in the space at the bottom of the last page of the ballot. You may cast only one complete ballot in the poll, and that must carry your name and address. The bona fides of each ballot shall be determined by Playboy.

6. Any instrumentalist or vocalist, living or dead, is eligible for the Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame, except those previously elected: Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, Wes Montgomery and Frank Sinatra. The top three choices will be installed in Playboy's music pantheon.

7. Cut your ballot along the dotted line and mail it promptly to PLAYBOY JAZZ & POP POLL, Playboy Building, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Your ballot must be postmarked before midnight, October 15, 1969, so mail it in today.

Big-Band Leader

(Please check one.)

Trumpet

(Please check four.)

Trombone

(Please check four.)

Alto Sax

(Please check two.)

Tenor Sax

(Please check two.)

Baritone Sax

(Please check one.)

Clarinet

(Please check one.)

Piano

(Please check one.)

Organ

(Please check one.)

Vibes

(Please check one.)

Guitar

(Please check one.)

Bass/Electric Bass

(Please check one.)

Drums

(Please check one.)

Other Instruments

(Please check one.)

Male Vocalist

(Please check one.)

Female Vocalist

(Please check one.)

Vocal Group

(Please check one.)

Songwriter-Composer

(Please check one.)

Instrumental Combo

(Please check one.)

Nominating Board: Cannonball Adderley, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Bob Brookmeyer, Ray Brown, Dave Brubeck, Billy Davis (representing The Fifth Dimension), Miles Davis, Buddy DeFranco, Paul Desmond, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Pete Fountain, Aretha Franklin, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, Jim Hall, Jimi Hendrix, Al Hirt, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, Henry Mancini, Paul McCartney (representing the Beatles), Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, Oscar Peterson, Boots Randolph, Buddy Rich, Ravi Shankar, Frank Sinatra, Kai Winding, Si Zentner; George Avakian, independent record producer; Nat Hentoff, jazz critic; Dan Morgenstern, editor, Down Beat; George T. Simon, jazz commentator; Creed Taylor, independent record producer; John A. Tynan, music-news editor, KABC Radio; George T. Wein, president, Newport Jazz Festival; Michael Zwerin, jazz critic; William F. Szymczyk, ABC Records; Nesuhi Ertegun, Atlantic; David Axelrod, Capitol; Teo Macero, Columbia; Lester Koenig, Contemporary; Milt Gabler, Decca; Richard Bock, Liberty; John Driscoll Ill, Magnum; Berry Gordy, Jr., Motown; Don Schlitten, Prestige; Brad McCuen, RCA; Richard Perry, Reprise; Jim Stewart, Stax; Donald B. Dickstein, 20th Century-Fox; Martin Hoffman, Liberty/United Artists; Stan Cornyn, Warner Bros.-Seven Arts; Bernard Stollman, ESP-Disk, Ltd.

The Playboy Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame

(Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected--Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, Wes Montgomery, Frank Sinatra--are not eligible.)

1.--------------------------------------------------------

2.--------------------------------------------------------

3.--------------------------------------------------------

Playboy's Records of the Year

Best Instrumental LP (Big Band)

Best Instrumental LP (Fewer than Eight Pieces)

----------------------------------------------------------

Best Vocal LP

----------------------------------------------------------

Name and address must be printed here to authenticate ballot.

Name -----------------------------------------------------

Address --------------------------------------------------

City -----------------------------------------------------

State ----------------------------------------------------

Zip Code -------------------------------------------------

Your 1970 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll Ballot