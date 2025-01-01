Michael Caine's latest starring role--in Robert Aldrich's Too Late the Hero--is, unfortunately, devoid of the feminine companionship that marked so many of his earlier screen appearances. Scheduled for release in December, the film also stars Cliff Robertson, Henry Fonda and Denholm Elliott, and casts Caine as a British-army medic serving in the Philippines during World War Two. However, preferring to make love, not war, Caine donned his uniform to help us depict the nonmilitary exploits of a universal soldier whose letters home barely begin to capture the pleasurable realities buried somewhere between the lines.

My Dearest Constance,

A high--ranking officer has selected me for a rigorous undercover mission and I feel it's my duty to carry it out to the best of my ability. I'll think about you all the while, luv, and about the smashing times we had in London. Even though the action may be hot and heavy....

Dear Mum and Dad,

I know I promised to send you part of my pay every month, and even though I haven't yet, I don't think you'll mind when I explain the reason. You see, some of us servicemen have been pooling our money to start a fund to help the poverty--stricken natives of this island; and I'm sure that if you took one look at the condition their poor, deformed bodies are in, you'd want to do the same--especially you, Dad. So be patient and perhaps next month I'll be able to send....

Dear Aunt Edith,

I know how interested you are in foreign cultures, but I really haven't had the time to learn very much about the tribal customs here. I have engaged a native guide, but so far I've been shown only two interesting sights. I hope to see a lot more later. Until then, you'll just have to....

Dear Scoutmaster Ponsonby,

You may be interested to know that our motto, "Be prepared," really came in handy one day last week during a furious engagement with the enemy. Through no fault of my own, I got separated from my platoon in the dense jungle; but fortunately I had the foresight to take along my survival kit, which was well stocked with provisions. I'll never forget....

Teddy,

For a bloke who was judged unfit for military service, you've got a lot of nerve accusing me, a dedicated fighting man, of shirking my duties. Why, only yesterday I came very close to being captured by the enemy; and I would've been if some friendly villagers hadn't taken me in and concealed me until the danger had passed. You ought to be ashamed of yourself, sitting there in your comfortable flat while I....