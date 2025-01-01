Mother Goosed

Jack and Jill

Jack and Jill went up the hill To fetch a pail of water. Jack fell down and broke his crown, So nothing of Jill's was broken.

Bobby Shaftoe

Bobby Shaftoe's gone to sea, Silver buckles on his knee; He won't come back and marry me; Shaftoed again!

The Little Girl with a Curl

There was a little girl who had a little curl Right in the middle of her forehead; When she was good, she was very, very good, And when she was bad, she was marvelous.

Little Boy Blue

Little Boy Blue, come, blow your horn! The sheep's in the meadow, the cow's in the corn. Where's the little boy who looks after the sheep? Under the haystack, making hay!

Old King Cole

Old King Cole was a merry old soul, And a merry old soul was he; He called for his pipe, and he called for his bowl, And he fiddled with his callgirls three.