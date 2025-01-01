Playboy's Annual Writing Awards

In Reviewing our editorial content for 1969, we found that the wealth of fiction, nonfiction, humor and satire published by Playboy proved to be an embarrassment of riches when it came to picking the winners of our annual awards. With the number of categories increased to include citations for best major work, best new writers of fiction and nonfiction, best essay and best satire, eight contributors will this year receive tokens of our appreciation and respect--for each, a $1000 monetary prize and an engraved silver medallion encased in a clear Lucite prism (shown at left). Along with our awards, we also include mention of those writers who, in our editorial poll, came closest to the winners. We hope that Playboy readers will concur with our choices, and ask them--and our other contributors--to bear in mind that the process of selection necessitates the exclusion of much that is praiseworthy.