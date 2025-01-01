Bibi & Barbara

As provocative a pair of agents provocateurs as devoted spy-flick fans could desire, Bibi Andersson (left) and Barbara Parkins are two prime reasons why director John Huston's upcoming espionage epic, The Kremlin Letter, should be classified a high-priority item among moviegoers intrigued by international skulduggery. In making the Huston film, Stockholm-based Bibi--who has been a rave-noticed star in-eight of Ingmar Bergman's masterworks--accepted a rare movie role outside her homeland. An alumna of video's Peyton Place, Canadian-born Barbara, the other half of the picture's danger-prone distaff duo, makes us doubly aware that this twosome warrants close surveillance.