Playboy's Weekend Houseyacht Party

Today's Houseyacht is the greatest getaway craft for couples since the ark. Offering the best of the two worlds of land and water, today's fast-moving, splendidly appointed, seaworthy pleasure domes are a far cry from the houseboats of yore, those flat-bottomed, shanty-topped barges that drifted with the currents, carrying migrants South and West on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. What proud houseyacht captain would stand for such prosaic nomenclature as houseboat when he has under him a sleek vessel capable of cruising at 20 miles an hour and up--in luxury and with the greatest of ease? Such carelessness with words would be grounds for (text continued on page 105) keelhauling. These nautical fun-and-sum pads can ply the water with far greater versatility than bigger and more expensive yachts or sailing ships and, foot for foot, with far greater comfort. They can go wherever there is navigable water--not only in rough seas, because of their high freeboards and broad beams, but also through shallow waters--and sometimes right up to secluded beaches, because of their shallow drafts. The largest of the three houseyachts that transported Playboy's pleasure seekers drew slightly less than four feet.

As a summer hideaway for weekends or longer, the houseyacht is both a home at the beach or lake front and a powerboat for all the water sports you can name--swimming, diving, water-skiing, snorkeling or just plain cruising. And the very nature of the craft allows the living to be as casual as you want to make it--wherever you want to go.

Throughout the Great Lakes, there are hundreds of vacation spots accessible by houseyacht for a weekend or a whole summer. North from Chicago on Lake Michigan there are the Wisconsin and Michigan shore lines and Mackinac Island, just a short hop into Lake Huron. And through the locks at Sault Sainte Marie into Lake Superior, you'll find places such as Isle Royale National Park, Port Arthur or Duluth-Superior, only 30 miles from a stretch of the Brule River and some of the greatest trout fishing in the U. S.

There are all kinds of trips to be made up and down the Mississippi. From St. Louis, you can wind your way north through Mark Twain country and all the way up to northwestern Illinois and the gambling tables at East Dubuque. Down the Mississppi, there's New Orleans and, beyond that, the Gulf of Mexico--and perhaps a journey to Cozumel, off the Yucatán Peninsula, one of the most secluded and beautiful water-bound hideaways in the world.

In the Northeast, it's easy traveling to Cape cod or Martha's vineyard. And on the West Coast, there's Catalina Island, Santa Barbara and northward to Monterey, Carmel and, of course, San Francisco. Or you can steer a course for Seattle and its marvelous surrounding waterways.

Wherever you decide to roam, taday's houseyachts can be used as bases for fishing and hunting expeditions. The largest of the three in Playboy's fleet has a special open-well stern deck for deepsea sport fishing (also offered in a configuration suitable as a floating corporate board room).

The fastest-growing segment of the billion-dollar boating market, houseyachts are attracting more and more buyers because of the variety of basic models available and a wide price range. In 1969, approximately 4500 of them were purchased at an average cost of $15,500. Industry projections show even bigger sales this year--a far cry from just a few years back, when sales averaged somewhere between 300 and 400 units annually. The latest models are a snap to operate--especially if you already have some knowledge of power boating. Manufacturers claim that if you can drive a car, you can quickly learn to captain a house-yacht with proper instruction--providing, of course, that you use common sense and observe the rules of the waterways.

If you're interested in being the captain of your own house cruiser, be sure to take some time and care in looking for the yacht that suits your own needs best. We recommend, too, renting a houseyacht similar to the one that strikes your fancy before you buy. Then, if you come ashore Sunday night still turned on by your choice of craft, it's time to put financial wheels in motion and make the purchase.

The three houseyachts used for Playboy's three-day cruise from Miami to the lower Keys and back--among the best designed and equipped on the market today--ranged in price from about $13,000 to $70,000. The most expensive was Carri-Craft's 57-foot cruising catamaran--called the Casa Grande. Next came Chris-Craft's 46-foot Aqua Home, and at the low end of the price scale was Thunderbird's new 34-foot Drift-R-Cruz.

The Casa Grande is so big that you could fit 60 revelers aboard, along with a combo and waiters, without the crush of the usual cocktail party. And hardly anyone would notice that a chef was turning out hot hors d'oeuvres in the all-electric galley. As a seagoing playground for four cavorting young couples, the all-fiberglass catamaran cruiser is nearly as well appointed as an Onassis manse; it sleeps eight in luxurious comfort. The Carri-Craft also has a huge top deck for sunning and lounging, a 10-by-10-foot wheelhouse that puts the captain a good ten feet above the water with full 360-degree unobstructed vision, and a large forward deck to boot.

Six carpeted steps down from the wheelhouse is the elegant main salon that connects with an aft cabin (separated by Pullman doors); together, they provide spacious quarters 27 feet long and 12 feet wide. The L-shaped galley is conveniently located forward on the port side of the salon, with plenty of room for both cooking and drink dispensing.

Among other beguiling accommodations are two sizable forward staterooms, one with a double bed. The other, forward on the starboard side, has a seven-foot-long bunk with a full-sized mattress, reading lamp, private head and shower, linen locker, mirror and dressing light. And back between the main salon and the aft cabin is another full bath.

The big houseyacht's standard engine package consists of twin 225-horsepower Chryslers with Paragon V drive and hydraulic clutch. With that kind of power, the 21,000-pound catamaran cruiser can zip through the water at better than 26 miles an hour. The combination of its twin-hull design and high freeboard (six feet forward, five aft) makes rough seas a breeze and yet, with its draft of just under four feet, shallow waters are no problem, either, when the craft is in the hands of a careful navigator, as it was on the trip through the often-tricky waters of the Keys. Carri-Craft's manufacturers say that anyone with some knowledge of power boating can be taught to operate this large houseyacht in a week or less--and the lessons are included in the purchase price, which ranges from $57,000 all the way up to $70,000.

Like the auto makers, boat manufacturers offer a long list of optional equipment. The most expensive extras in all three boats are diesel rather than gasoline engines. A diesel power plant will up the price about $10,000. As other optional equipment on the Carri-Craft, we recommend air conditioning, gas-fume detectors, on-board parts kits and spare propellers, radio-telephone, depth sounder, stereo tape system and electric heads rather than hand-pumped ones. We'd also opt for the larger 14-cubic-foot refrigerator with automatic ice maker in place of the standard 10-cubic-foot box, especially if you plan plenty of entertaining on board.

The smaller and sleeker Chris-Craft Aqua Home, on which three frolicking couples spent the weekend, prices out at about $40,600, including more than $10,000 in optional equipment--notably, dual-control command (flying) bridge, air conditioning, a 6.5-kilowatt fresh-water-cooled generating plant and a 12-volt battery system. Its twin 230-horsepower V-drive engines allow the Aqua Home to cruise at 22 mph, with a top speed of about 27. Although on a single fiberglass hull, the Chris-Craft has a 15-foot beam that gives it lateral stability and a 44-inch freeboard both forward and aft that makes it operate extraordinarily well in rough seas. At the same time, it draws only 29 inches, allowing its captain to navigate shallow waters.

The interior of the 1970 Chris-Craft is especially handsome, with its brightorange wall-to-wall carpeting throughout--contrasting with white paneling. And the layout is well planned for convenience and casual comfort. The elaborate galley is on the same level as the main pilothouse, and there are two convertible lounges that can comfortably sleep two people each. Across from the galley is a drop-leaf table that doubles as a dinette or a coffee table. Aft on the lower level is the owner's stateroom, with an appropriately large double bed. At midship is a private-entrance lounge that converts to upper and lower berths. Also on the lower level is a well-appointed full bath with head, shower and multibulbed showbiz-type mirror.

Thunderbird's new 34-foot Drift-R-Cruz is 12 feet shorter than the Chris-Craft but has a special charm all its own. It's a trim ship that can be a perfect water-borne address for two couples with nothing to do but relax in the sun. With that light a load and twin 200-horsepower Mercury cruiser engines, this 34-footer can run flat-out at about 26 miles an hour and cruise at a brisk 18. Least costly of the three, the Drift-R-Cruz delivers at $12,995 with a single engine or, with twin inboard-outboards, at about $16,000. Though the boat is able to sleep ten, four is a far more companionable number when you're headed for a weekend on the water and require room to stow enough aquatic gear to assure your party a variety of sporting activities.

The way it's configured, up to four people can sleep on convertible lounges in the pilothouse; a couch aft makes up into a bed big enough for a cozy twosome and the dinette table can, in emergencies, be converted into a bed for a couple similarly inclined toward togetherness. Under the wheelhouse are two V berths; but on the trip to the Keys, our water-sports-loving enthusiasts found it the best place to stow the considerable amount of sports equipment they took (continued on page 189)Houseyacht Party(continued from page 108) aboard. Just back of the pilothouse is a full galley--either gas or electric (for reasons given below, we recommend the latter) and an electric head and shower. The stereo tape system, an options, as on the other houseyachts, really booms through the smaller Drift-R-Cruz, making the closer quarters a sonic plus.

An important contribution to the easy atmosphere of today's new breed of houseyachts, all-electric galleys have revolutionized the art of dining and drinking afloat. Until fairly recently, a houseyacht host found himself imprisoned three times a day in a solitary galley with an antiquated icebox and fiery-tempered gas stove. Now meal preparation can be as simple and fast as popping a casserole into the oven. Or when more elaborate fare is in the offing, you'll find preparing a seven-course dinner as easy and convenient as you would in your kitchen at home.

But the job of provisioning a weekend party on a houseyacht must still be carefully planned, in order to assure an uninterrupted flow of fun and games. Assuming your galley is normally fitted with standard cooking and bar equipment, plus a reasonable assortment of food staples, herbs and spices, the victualing follows two simple blueprints. The first is a set of menus for the meals you'll have to serve. The second is a set of recipes with a check list of the ingredients and implements you'll need. You won't have to consult the latter to know that you need eggs for an omelet or gin for martinis, but you'll want to be reminded of such easily forgotten things as shallots for pompano or mint leaves for port cobblers. You'll feel infinitely more relaxed if you put your food-and-drink program down on paper before shopping, rather than picking up the first cut of meat or the first jar of tropical fruit you run into at the harbor supply store. And if you're planning a blowout on a lovely uninhabited island, you won't want the haunting beauty of the secluded beach disrupted when you discover you've forgotten to bring a knife and carving board along for the charcoal-broiled fillets of beef.

A note of advice about those king-size food lockers on the new houseyachts: Because they're so capacious, they can quickly become a clutter of bottled seasonings, stocks, spices and other oddments taken aboard for specific menus and perhaps not needed thereafter. A simple solution is to carry aboard the offbeat items for each trip in a small plastic tote bag and then return them to your town-house pantry at trip's end.

And while we doubt that you'd forget and ample supply of Scotch, bourbon, gin, vodka, vermouth and beer, don't head for a tropical or subtropical rendezvous such as the Florida Keys without a goodly supply of both light and dark rum--it's a great thirst slaker at any time, but especially so in warm waters. The skippers of the three houseyachts on the Playboy weekend also remembered to stock a sufficient supply of liqueurs and wines for both drinking and cooking, adding measurably to the weekend's pleasure.

In all other areas of pleasurable endeavor, our three-day, three-houseyacht cruise in the Keys was just as complete a success. The first contingent arrived in Miami on Thursday in time to spend much of the night toasting their imminent departure, dancing on all three pleasure domes docked at the Sheraton Four Ambassadors Hotel and midnightdipping in the moonlight.

Morning found the full complement of young salts piped aboard their respective ships, which promptly pulled away in formation from the hotel dock and out into Biscayne Bay. Stirring up unusually calm waters with heavy wakes, the formation made its way past President Nixon's Key Biscayne home and out beyond an abandoned lighthouse just a few hundred yards from the Presidential retreat at the tip of the key.

The captain of the Drift-R-Cruz swung his craft away on a heading that would take it to Carysfort Lighthouse on the edge of the Gulf Stream. The 117-year-old beacon marks Carysfort reef, the greatest offshore living coral reef on the East Coast and one of the best places in the Keys for scuba diving and snorkeling. the underwater enthusiasts on the Drift-R-Cruz spent several hours there, indulging themselves in the spectacular sights of vast schools of vividly colored fish, exotic coral formations and, for one crew member, an unexpected face-to-face confrontation with a six-foot barracuda, which quickly sent everyone back to the boat. Discretion being the better part of underwater valor, the crew decided to continue its journey, putting into Whale Harbor to fuel the houseyacht. While an attendant topped off the tanks, the hungry band headed for the famous Chesapeake Restaurant--one of the state's more famous seafood eateries--and treated itself to a few dozen oysters on the half shell, washed down with cold beer.

With the sun about to set, the captain piloted the Drift-R-Cruz a few miles farther south and found a suitably protected nighttime anchorage on the north side of Bahia Honda Key. Saturday morning, the skipper broke out a couple of deep-sea tackle outfits and let his craft continue south toward Key West at trolling speed through Hawks Channel, where some of the season's first sailfish had been reported coming in. But the crew got all the way to Key West with nary the sight of a sail breaking water.

Arriving there about noon, the crew debarked for a land-bound couple of hours, touring the dozens of fascinating shops that abound in historic Key West and sampling a few well-seasoned bloody marys at Ernest Hemingway's favorite bar--Sloppy Joe's. By midafternoon, it was time to make for the anticipated rendezvous at Spottswood's Munson Key for a gala beach bash with the remaining two thirds of the weekend houseyacht contingent.

The three couples on board the Chris-Craft had put into Key West Friday night after a daylong cruise marked by a good catch of red snapper that was transformed into a perfect luncheon by the skipper, with the help of some volunteer galley slaves. When the Aqua Home docked at Key West in early evening, the crew was ready for pick-me-up cocktails in the skipper's favorite bar--the Chart Room of the Pier House. After dinner at one of the many nearby seafood restaurants, the three couples spent the night hopping between Sloppy Joe's and Captain Tony's, where they danced to a limbo band far into the early hours.

Next morning, the captain and crew decided to head for an anchorage just off nearby Ballast Key. One of the crew inflated the Hutchinson Nautisport rubber boat, rigged with an Evinrude outboard, and shuttled the partygoers back and forth between the mother ship and the secluded stretch of coral beach, where sun-bathing and snorkeling were the order of the day. At midafternoon, Captain Paul collected his crew in plenty of time to make the cruise to Munson Key and the beach-bash rendezvous a leisurely. relaxing voyage.

After leaving Miami, the big catamaran cruiser cut its way through the blue water of the Gulf Stream nonstop to Key West, where it was refueled. Then it headed out again for a Friday-night anchorage off Woman Key, a stone's throw from Ballast Key, where some of the Carri-Craft crew sneaked off Saturday morning for an early dip with the Chris-Craft crowed. Those who stayed with the Carri-Craft at Woman Key, however, had just as much fun swimming and diving off the high-standing cruiser, between sessions of dancing on the huge sun deck to music from the ship's sizable library of stereo tapes.

In the early afternoon, after a buffet of cold fried chicken and white wine, the Carri-Craft revelers retired to the main salon for guitar music supplied by two of the crew and a no-quarter-asked game of charades--a fitting warm-up for the marathon eating, drinking and dancing that was to take place later that night.

As the day waned, the late-afternoon sky turned brilliant hues of orange and purple and a magnificent sun set over the far horizon. The Drift-R-Cruz was first on the scene at Munson Key, a spit of coral beach ideally suited for a beach party, and its crew quickly collected an ample supply of driftwood for a bonfire. The Carri-Crafters then unloaded fresh shrimps and tender beef fillets for a delicious barbecue, along with the makings for cocktails and a well-chilled supply of brew that suitably complemented the victuals. With the stereo system on board the Drift-R-Cruz coming in loud and clear across the water, the partygoers danced on the beach and bathed in the red glow from the roaring bondire. In the quieter moments, guitars accompanied the group in rounds of favorite folk songs.

Sunday's sunrise was the signal for all hands to climb back aboard the waiting houseyachts, up anchors and start the cruise back to Miami, where hopes were voiced that the fun of another weekend on the water would not be far off.

To glorify your own galley and beach balls, we recommend the following recipes, prepared by Playboy's Food and Drink Editor, Thomas Mario, for our houseyacht weekend.

[recipe_title]Macaroni-and-Avocado Salad[/recipe_title]

(Serves six to eight)

[recipe]1/2 lb. elbow macaroni, cooked and drained[/recipe]

[recipe]2 medium-size ripe avocados Lime or lemon juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 medium-size cucumber[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 lb. prosciutto ham, sliced paper-thin[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup mayonnaise[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons finely mined finely chives[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons finely minced fresh parsley[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon prepared mustard[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon oregano[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper[/recipe]

Peel avocados and cut into small dice. Sprinkle with lime juice and toss well, to keep avocado from discoloring. Peel cucumber, cut in half lengthwise and remove seeds with spoon. Cut into small dice. Cut prosciutto ham into 1/4-in, squares. In mixing bowl, combine prosciutto ham, mayonnaise, chives, parsley, vinegar, mustard and oregano, mixing very well. Add macaroni, avocado and cucumber, tossing well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

[recipe_title]Beef Stew with Vermouth[/recipe_title]

(Serves six)

[recipe]3 lbs. top sirloin of beef, 1-in. cubes[/recipe]

[recipe]4 thick slices bacon, 1/4-in. squares[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons butter[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup very finely minced onion[/recipe]

[recipe]1tablespoon very finely minced garlic[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons flour[/recipe]

[recipe]2 cups stock or chicken broth[/recipe]

[recipe]3/4 cup dry vermouth[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 cup sweet vermouth[/recipe]

[recipe]8-oz. can tomatoes[/recipe]

[recipe]1 piece orange peel, 1/2 in. wide, 2 ins. long[/recipe]

Place bacon in stewpot or Dutch oven and heat until crisp. Remove from pot and set aside, discarding fat in pot. Wipe pot clean; add butter and melt over low flame. Add beef; season with salt and pepper and sautè until it loses raw color. Sprinkle onion and garlic over meat and sautè a few minutes longer. Stir in flour, mixing well. Add stock and both kinds of vermouth. Drain tomato juice from can into pot. Chop tomatoes coarsely and add to pot. Add bacon and simmer slowly about 1 hour. Add orange peel and simmer until meat is very tender--about 1 hour longer. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove orange peel and serve.

[recipe_title]Ham-and-Turkey Casserole[/recipe_title]

(Serves six)

[recipe]1 lb. Virginia-style baked ham, thinly sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 lb. cooked turkey or turkey roll, thinly sliced, Salt, pepper[/recipe]

[recipe]1 small bay leaf[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup long-grain rice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 1/2 cups leeks, sliced as below[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons butter[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons flour[/recipe]

[recipe]2 cups chicken broth[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup light cream[/recipe]

[recipe]1 lb. fresh peas, shelled, cooked and drained; or 10-oz. package frozen peas, cooked[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 lb. Swiss emmentaler cheese, finely shredded[/recipe]

[recipe]Grated parmesan cheese Paprika[/recipe]

Cut ham and turkey into 1/4-in. squares. In saucepan, bring 2 cups water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bay leaf. Add rice and stir well. Reduce heat as much as possible and cook rice covered, without stirring, until tender--15 to 20 minutes. Cut off rough ends and green parts of leeks. Wash well. Cut leeks in half lengthwise, then cut each half into 1/4-in. strips, then crosswise into thin slivers. Melt butter in another saucepan. Add leeks and sautè until yellow and tender. Stir in flour, blending well. Gradually add chicken broth, stirring with wire whip. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in cream and simmer a few minutes longer. Add salt and pepper to taste. Combine ham, turkey, rice, sauce and peas, blending well. Correct seasoning, if neccessary. Turn into lightly greased casserole and sprinkle with Swiss cheese, then with parmesan cheese. Sprinkle lightly with paprika. Bake 30 minutes in oven preheated at 375°.

[recipe_title]Red Snapper, Spanish Sauce[/recipe_title]

(Serves six)

[recipe]6 red-snapper steaks, 6 to 8 ozs. each 28-oz, can tomatoes[/recipe]

[recipe]Salad oil[/recipe]

[recipe]1 medium-size onion, finely minced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 medium-size clove garlic, very finely minced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 sweet red pepper, finely minced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 bay leaf[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon basil[/recipe]

[recipe]6-oz. can tomato paste[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup dry white wine[/recipe]

[recipe]1/8 teaspoon saffron[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper, celery salt[/recipe]

[recipe]Flour[/recipe]

Drain tomatoes, reserving juice; chop them coarsely and set aside. In saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add onion, garlic, sweet pepper, bay leaf and basil and sauté until onions are tender but not brown. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, tomato paste and white wine. Crumble saffron slightly and add to saucepan. Simmer slowly, stirring occasionally, about 1/2 hour. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle fish with salt, pepper and celery salt. Dip in flour and shake off excess. Heat oil to a depth of 1/4 in. in large skillet. Sauté fish until medium brown on both sides. Pour hot sauce over fish on serving platter or plates.

[recipe_title]Pompano Polonaise[/recipe_title]

(Serves six)

[recipe]2 lbs. pompano fillets Butter[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons very finely minced shallots or scallions Flour[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup clam broth or coquina broth[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup heavy cream[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, celery salt[/recipe]

[recipe]3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped extremely fine[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup bread crumbs[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons very finely minced parsley Salad oil[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons lemon or lime juice.[/recipe]

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in small saucepan. Add shallots and sauté a minute or less, just until they are tender. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour, mixing well. Slowly stir in clam broth and heavy cream, mixing with wire whip. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add salt and pepper to taste and a dash of cayenne pepper. Keep covered until needed. In small bowl, combine eggs, bread crumbs and parsley, mixing thoroughly. Set aside. Sprinkle pompano with salt, pepper and celery salt. Dip in flour. Sauté in oil over brisk flame until light brown; use just enough oil to keep fillets from sticking to pan (too much will prevent browning); wipe pan clean from time to time and add fresh oil as needed. Preheat oven at 450°. Place fillets in single layer on a large heatproof platter, shallow pan or casserole. Spread sauce on fillets and sprinkle with bread-crumb mixture. Heat fillets in oven about 5 minutes. Melt 1/4 lb. butter in skillet and heat until it turns light brown. Add lemon juice and pour over fillets. Serve at once.

[recipe_title]Barbecued Fillet of Beef[/recipe_title]

(Serves six to eight)

[recipe]6-to-7-lb. fillet beef[/recipe]

[recipe]Salad oil or melted butter[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper[/recipe]

Have butcher remove fat and outside connective tissue from fillet and tie meat as for roasting, tucking small end under, in order to make meat uniform in size. Remove fillet from refrigerator at least an hour before placing on fire. Brush meat generously with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Build charcoal fire with double layer of coals. When coals are white, place fillet on grill about 6 ins. above fire. Broil for about 30 minutes, turning meat every 5 minutes and basting occasionally with oil. (Meat can be broiled on rotisserie, if there's an electric plug available, or it can be turned on a hand rotisserie; otherwise, turning at 5-minute intervals will provide rich, uniform browning). Let meat rest from 5 to 10 minutes after removing from fire. With very sharp knife, cut into 1/4-in-thick slices. Place slices on split French bread or on split buns toasted over coals and then generously buttered. Serve with ice-cold beer and macaroni-and-avocado salad.

[recipe_title]Barbecued Shrimp[/recipe_title]

(Six to Eight Appetizer Portions)

[recipe]2 lbs. fresh shrimps, peeled and deveined[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup salad oil[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large onion, sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]2 large cloves garlic, smashed[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons lime juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon dry mustard[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon salt[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon celery salt[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper[/recipe]

Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl, tossing well. Marinate for 1 hour. Remove shrimps from marinade and place in single layer on piece of heavy aluminium foil on grill over white coals of barbecue fire. Cover shrimps with another piece of foil, forming hood. Cook 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with dips below.

[recipe_title](Sour-Cream-And Tomato Dip[/recipe_title]

(About two cups)

[recipe]1 1/2 cups sour cream[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 cup light cream[/recipe]

[recipe]6-oz. can tomato paste[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons lemon or lime juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 medium-size onion, grated[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, cayenne pepper[/recipe]

Combine sour cream, light cream, tomato paste, lemon juice and onion and mix well. Season to taste with salt and a dash of cayenne pepper. Serve ice-cold.

[recipe_title]Egg-And-White-Wine Dip[/recipe_title]

(About two cups

[recipe]3 hard-boiled eggs[/recipe]

[recipe]1 1/2 cups mayonnaise[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons dry white wine[/recipe]

[recipe]1 1/2 teaspoons anchovy paste[/recipe]

[recipe]1/8 teaspoon Tabasco sauce[/recipe]

Force eggs through fine wire strainer. Combine with all other ingredients, mixing well. Serve ice-cold.

[recipe_title]Ponce De Leon[/recipe_title]

[recipe]1 1/2 ozs. light rum[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. grapefruit juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. mango nectar[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon lemon juice[/recipe]

Combine all ingredients and shake well with ice. Strain into prechilled cocktail glass.

[recipe_title]Bolo[/recipe_title]

[recipe]1 1/2 ozs. light rum[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. orange juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon sugar[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 slice lemon[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon 151-proof rum[/recipe]

Combine light rum, lemon juice, orange juice and sugar and shake well with ice. Strain into prechilled large cocktail glass or prechilled whiskey-sour glass. Garnish with lemon slice; float 151-proof rum on top. For a more tart drink, use 1/2 teaspoon sugar.

[recipe_title]Creole On The Rocks[/recipe_title]

[recipe]1 1/2 ozs. light rum Dash Tabasco[/recipe]

[recipe]2 teaspoons lime juice Iced beef bouillon or consommè (undiluted)[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper[/recipe]

Put 3 ice cubes in prechilled 9-oz. old fashioned glass. Add rum. Tabasco and lime juice; stir well. Fill glass with bouillon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and stir again. A cocktail "soup" that is a pleasant pick-me-up in the morning or a pre-brunch or pre-dinner drink.

[recipe_title]Frozen Mango-And-Lime Daiquiri[/recipe_title]

[recipe]1 1/2 ozs. light rum[/recipe]

[recipe]1 oz. mango nectar[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. Cayo Verde lime liqueur[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. lime juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup crushed ice[/recipe]

[recipe]Slice mango, fresh, if possible[/recipe]

Put rum, mango, nectar, lime liqueur, lime juice and ice in blender. Blend at low speed 10-15 seconds. Pour into prechilled deep-saucer champagne glass or old fashioned glass and garnish with mango slice. A delightful drink in or out of the mango season for yachtsmen with blenders aboard.

[recipe_title]Sniffer[/recipe_title]

[recipe]3/4 oz. Galliano[/recipe]

[recipe]3/4 oz. brandy[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon white crème de menthe[/recipe]

Pour all ingredients into prechilled brandy sniffer. Add 1/3 cup finely crushed ice and stir. May be served with or without straw. A cool switch from the warm-brandy school, this is a specialty of the Miami Playboy Club.

[recipe_title]Port Cobbler[/recipe_title]

[recipe]4 ozs. tawny port[/recipe]

[recipe]3/4 oz. California brandy[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 teaspoon sugar[/recipe]

[recipe]Lemon peel[/recipe]

[recipe]Orange peel[/recipe]

[recipe]2 large mint leaves[/recipe]

Fill 14-oz. tall glass with ice cubes or cracked ice. Add port, brandy and sugar and stir well. Add ice to fill glass or rim and stir. Twist lemon and orange peels above drink and drop into glass. Tear mint leaves partially and drop into glass. A tall cooler to sip on a lazy afternoon on the sun deck.

[recipe_title]Kirsch Cuba Libre[/recipe_title]

[recipe]1 1/2 ozs. kirschwasser[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 lime[/recipe]

[recipe]Iced cola drink[/recipe]

Put 3 large ice cubes in 14-oz. tall glass. Add kirschwasser. Squeeze lime above drink and drop lime shell into glass. Fill with cola and stir slightly. Imbibe joyfully.

For further information on houseyachts, write to Playboy Reader Service, Playboy Building, 919 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611.