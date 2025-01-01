The Girls of "Julius Caesar"

Scorning the ancient soothsayer's advice to "Beware the ides of March," we suggest it's high time to glorify that traditional doomsday. And no better way could we find than to pay pictorial tribute to great Caesar's handmaidens--a well-endowed body of Roman beauties who make a brief (and briefly attired) appearance in the latest and most ambitious screen version of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Slated for Easter release by Commonwealth United, the film also boasts a star-studded cast, headed by Sir John Gielgud in the title role, Charlton Heston portraying Mark Antony, Jason Robards as the noble Brutus, Richard Johnson as the troubled Cassius, Robert Vaughn as the envious Casca and Richard Chamberlain as the future first emperor, Octavius. The script closely follows the Bard's scenario, except for the obvious--and welcome--addition of the handmaidens. The only women in the original cast were Portia and Calpurnia, and their parts were slight; since actresses were barred from the Elizabethan theater, female roles were taken by boys. Happily, times have changed--and producer Peter Snell has lightened the tragedy by surrounding Caesar in the opening processional with some truly classic lovelies. (He'll also be accompanied by royal elephants, but we thought you'd rather see the handmaidens.) Commonwealth United invited us to its lavish sets for an exclusive pictorial preview of the girls provided in the film. If such beauty abounded 2000 years ago (as indicated by some frescoes from the period), it's easier than ever to appreciate "the grandeur that was Rome."