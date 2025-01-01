The No-Bra Look

Since last summer, when 5000 women held a "Ban the Bra" rally in San Francisco's financial district, a growing number of U.S. women have opted for the see-through approach. The first manifestation of the women's liberation movement, "Ban the Bra" has since become both a feminist rallying cry and a chic contemporary fashion trend--which may well evolve into the look of the Seventies. In a pictorial shot especially for Playboy, we present the most recent development in this movement: fashions designed specifically for braless wear.