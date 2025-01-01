The 1971 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll

Our first music poll appeared in October 1956. It was devoted exclusively to jazz, although the name Bo Diddley did appear in the guitar category and the Cadillacs, who had recorded some rock hits, were listed under vocal groups--along with such groups as the Blue Stars and the Bradford Specials. The music scene has changed since then, to say the least, and many of the names in this year's poll--extended in 1967 to include pop as well as jazz--were unheard of in 1956. Some, in fact, were unknown a year ago. Even the voting procedure is different this year: Instead of putting checks next to the names of your choice, you need only fill in the blanks on the foldout ballot that follows the listings. One thing that never seems to change is the fans' fascination with the shifting fortunes of their poll favorites.

Big-Band Leader

(Please choose one.)

Trumpet

(Please choose four.)

Trombone

(Please choose four.)

Alto Sax

(Please choose two.)

Tenor Sax

(Please choose two.)

Baritone Sax

(Please choose one.)

Clarinet

(Please choose one.)

Piano

(Please choose one.)

Organ

(Please choose one.)

Vibes

(Please choose one.)

Guitar

(Please choose one.)

Bass

(Please choose one.)

Drums

(Please choose one.)

Other Instruments

(Please choose one.)

Male Vocalist

(Please choose one.)

Female Vocalist

(Please choose one.)

Voting for the 1971 Playboy All-Star Band will follow a new procedure. Instead of checking off the names of your musical heroes and then sending us the entire ballot, as in past years, you need only fill in the blanks on the reverse side of this detachable page. On the preceding pages are the lists of performers selected by our Nominating Board of music editors, critics, representatives of major recording companies and the winners of last year's poll.

Obviously, it isn't possible for every artist who's been active this past year to appear on a list of this size; there's been a great proliferation of musical forms and performers in recent years. The nominations should serve solely as an aid to your recollection of artists and performances; you may vote for any living artist in any of the categories.

Before each listed performer's name, you will find a number. If you vole for a musician whose name is listed, simply enter his number--not his name--in the appropriate space on the return ballot. If you vote for someone who wasn't nominated this year and whose name is consequently not listed, you'll have to write in his or her full name.

If you're writing in your selection for the leader of this year's Playboy All-Star Band, please limit your choice to men who have led a big band (ten or more musicians) during the past 12 months; for instrumental combo, limit your choice to groups of nine or fewer musicians. In some categories, you're asked to vote for more than one musician, since big bands normally carry more than one man at those positions. (Our last few All-Star Bands have admittedly tended to include elements that are more and more disparate--but the group is, of course, only an imaginary ensemble.)

Any instrumentalist or vocalist, living or dead, is eligible for the Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame, except those previously elected: Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery and Frank Sinatra. This year's three top vote getters will be installed in Playboy's music pantheon.

You may cast only one complete ballot in the poll and that must carry your name and address, printed in the space provided.

Your votes will help choose the artists who will make up the 1971 All-Star Band and who will receive the coveted Playboy Medal. So send your ballot promptly, to Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll, Playboy Building, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Your ballot must be postmarked before midnight, October 15, 1970. Results of our 15th annual Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll will appear in our February 1971 issue.

Put down the numbers of listed candidates you choose, the names of your write-in choices; only one in each category, except where otherwise indicated.

1971 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll Ballot

Big-Band Leader

First Trumpet

Second Trumpet

Third Trumpet

Fourth Trumpet

First Trombone

Second Trombone

Third Trombone

Fourth Trombone

First Alto Sax

Second Alto Sax

First Tenor Sax

Second Tenor Sax

Baritone Sax

Clarinet

Piano

Organ

Vibes

Guitar

Bass

Drums

Other Instruments

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Vocal Group

Songwriter-Composer

Instrumental Combo

Vocal Group

(Please choose one.)

Songwriter-Composer

(Please choose one.)

Instrumental Combo

(Please choose one.)

Playboy Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame

Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Frank Sinatra) are not eligible.

1.

2.

3.

Playboy's Records of the Year

Best Instrumental LP (Big Band):

Best Instrumental LP (Fewer Than Ten Pieces):

Best Vocal LP:

Name and address must be printed here to authenticate ballot.

Name

Address

City_State_Zip Code.

Nominating Board: Cannonball Adderley, Herb Alpert, Ginger Baker, Booker T., Bob Brookmeyer, Ray Brown, Dave Brubeck, Billy Davis (for The Fifth Dimension), Miles Davis, Buddy DeFranco, Paul Desmond, Duke Ellington, Herb Ellis, Ella Fitzgerald, Pete Fountain, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Jimi Hendrix, Al Hirt, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, Tom Jones, Janis Joplin, Roland Kirk, John Lennon, Henry Mancini, Paul McCartney, Gerry Mulligan, Oscar Peterson, Boots Randolph, Buddy Rich, Doc Severinsen, Ravi Shankar, Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Smith, Si Zentner; George Avakian, independent record producer; John Burks, managing editor, Rolling Stone; Don DeMicheal, writer; Nat Hentoff, writer; Dan Morgenstern, editor. Down Beat; Richard Perry, independent record producer; Pauline Rivelli, publisher, Jazz & Pop; Creed Taylor, independent record producer; Bob Thiele, independent record producer; John A. Tynan, writer; George T. Wein, president, Newport Jazz Festival; Michael Zwerin, writer; William F. Szymczyk, ABC Records; Nesuhi Ertegun, Atlantic; David Axelrod, Capitol; Teo Macero, Columbia; Lester Koenig, Contemporary; Milt Gabler, Decca; Richard Bock, Liberty; Bob Porter, Prestige; Donald B. Dickstein, 20th Century-Fox; Mel Fuhrman, Liberty/United Artists; Stan Cornyn, Warner Bros.