Gallo's Girls

The female figures of Illinois sculptor Frank Gallo exude a sensuous eroticism that belies their aura of beguiling innocence and naiveté. This is the way he sees modern woman--the subject of almost all his work. "The feminine form," says Gallo, "is the only indestructible and inspiring resource of simple beauty left to me." One of America's most successful contemporary sculptors at 37, Gallo was awarded a Guggenheim fellowship and accepted an invitation to the 1968 Venice Biennale, which featured works by the most distinguished artists throughout the world. He called it the biggest event of his career. He's also earned effusive critical kudos and resultant price tags as high as $10,000 for individual pieces such as the sculptures pictured on these pages.