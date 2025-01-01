The Ski Scene

Each winter, skiing reaches new heights of popularity as more and more city dwellers discover the delights of hard pack and deep powder. Ski gear, too, continues to change, making your selections more sophisticated. Today, enthusiasts face a mountain of equipage designed for safer, better performance. Ski-wear styles also shift from season to season; trim-fitting one-piece jump suits are now as popular as the traditional parka-and-pants combinations. And boots in fiberglass or plastic are often seen, usually buckled to the feet of experienced skiers. Once you and your snowmate have chosen from the selections shown on this and the following pages, turn to page 110 for The Top Spots: Playboy Polls the Ski Editors--the experts'-eye view of our country's best runs. Happy landings!