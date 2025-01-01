New-Model Model

The pose above portrays Miss Pritchett at ease--an unusual attitude for the model turned movie actress. The 23-year-old Virginia-bred Manhattanite for the past four years has been immersed in a mannequinkilling schedule of shootings for leading fashion magazines and for video commercials. Her first big movie role, in the Czech-made "It's Never Seven Again," entailed several takes of a nude scene (right) in which Paula, shown with director Jan Kadar, appears to a peasant as a "vision."

Paula's Czech sojourn turned into a real-life adventure that was not in the script. The film company was on location when invading soviet tanks rumbled onto the scene along a road build especially for the movie and took over the area The Russian seizure of Czechoslovakia put a temporary, albeit traumatic, halt to Paula's blooming film career. A year later, she was back in eastern Europe completing the movie. Vision Paula is seen at left finishing the scene in which she rises out of the Danube.