Playboy's Do-It-Yourself Multiple

Here's an entree to the new thing in art collecting: exclusively for playboy readers, a three-dimensional multiple designed by artist Ernest Trova. The theme of this many-faceted module, which may be positioned according to the whim of the collector, is a variant of Trova's favorite subject--the human figure, in this case casting a free-form shadow. At Playboy's current circulation of 5,400,000, this ingenious work isn't exactly a limited edition, but the price (free with this issue) is right. The idea delights Trova, who has built entire collections around radio premiums and cereal box-top sendaways. To build your Trova multiple, follow the illustrations on the underflap. When you're through, you'll have a work ofart to use as a Christmas-tree ornament, suspended by a thread, or as a desk or coffee-table conversation piece for all seasons. If bending and folding isn't your bag, just frame the work as is; it's attractive two- as well as three-dimensionally.