Playboy's Playmate Review

The Playmates of 1970, like so many of their youthful contemporaries, seem bent on achieving highly individual life styles. Leading off the year's parade is Jill Taylor, a sunny-spirited type who refuses to live life on the downbeat despite grim headlines and prophecies of doom from left and right. "Sometimes it's hard to keep from getting cynical or disenchanted," says Jill, "but somehow my intuition tells me everything is going to turn out for the best." This carefree Californian opts for basking in the sun over all other pastimes, but she often diverts herself by sketching new outfits--nonmidi and frankly feminine. "I don't dig unisex," she says. "Why should I go around looking like a guy?" Why, indeed? Equally and pleasingly feminine are her centerfold companions of 1970 on the following pages. Since October afforded a double treat--in the delightful form of the Collinson twins--the past twelvemonth yielded a bountiful baker's dozen.

Recently returned from a teaching stint in the Micronesian archipelago of Truk, Sharon is settling into the urban swing of things once more in Santa Monica. Although her post was on Moen, the second-largest island of the group, she and her high school English students there experienced little contact with the outside world. Provision-bearing fuel ships call on Moen only once every few months. Now doing some modeling and trying to break into television, Sharon tells us: "I discovered in the South Seas that I don't really dig the simple life. I was homesick for movies and eight-lane highways."

Using her Playmate modeling fee to help further her ambition--earning a degree in sociology--Linda enrolled in courses at New York University. "I feel quite strongly about doing social work, especially with children," she says. "Too many kids have no one they can turn to or confide in. Eventually they'll be expected to take their place in society as responsible adults; if we don't help them now, they'll never make it." Linda believes in working within the system, and is convinced that she and like-minded friends comprise the not-so-silent youth majority that will make its mark on the future of the nation.

Since she starred as our Playmate for April, Barbara--who had appeared in a number of television commercials and one full-length A. T. & T. documentary film--has continued to add to her list of credits as a free-lance model and promising young actress. She has forsaken her former favorite haunts in Alaska for warmer climes in Southern California, but still feels drawn by the lure of the north country. "Although Alaska can be cold and desolate at times, there's something compelling about the place," says Barbara. "I'd like to go back to Juneau someday, if only to get my fill of fresh-caught king crab."

Texas-born Miss July is proud of the Cherokee strain in her heritage. "Don't forget, we were the only Indian nation with its own written language and the first with its own newspaper," she points out. Carol's family tribe, including three sisters and five stepbrothers, has dispersed to such far-apart points as Florida and California--where she now makes her home--and she warns good-humoredly: "We have the United States virtually surrounded." An outdoorsy type, Carol favors hiking as a leisure pursuit and plans to add sky- and skindiving to her repertoire as soon as she finds time for lessons.

For her full schedule of personal appearances as a Playmate, Chris has been fortifying herself with a home-concocted health-food diet. "I admit to being a nut on the subject," says Chris, "but I'm convinced that wheat germ, avocado honey and papaya juice are what help keep me going." Miss March tandems her regimen with studies she feels will help her find herself--yoga and metaphysics. "They're far superior to artificial stimulants and psychedelic drugs as methods of self-discovery," she avows. Chris is also a devotee of fresh air and salt water, preferably on shipboard. Sailing, anyone?

Since appearing in our September Playmate gatefold, Debbie has steadfastly kept her sights on a role in the dance world--either as a ballerina or as a critic of ballet. She took time out from studies at the Boston School of Ballet last year to tour Europe and to join a student group that discussed national priorities with public officials in Washington, D. C. She didn't think much of what she saw: "Most Congressmen send you to their aides or have their secretaries tell you they're not in. We felt we were getting the brush-off." The pols must have been myopic; who'd pass up a chance to meet Debbie?

Miss November is still getting her feet back on the ground after what she describes as "an unbelievable trip"--with Hugh Hefner and friends aboard the most luxurious private jet in the world: the Big Bunny, Hefner's custom-modified DC-9-32. Avis was one of five Jet Bunnies assigned to the flight--a month-long jaunt through Europe and Africa. To become a Jet Bunny, Avis had to undergo intensive training--first as a Playboy cottontail, then as a qualified air hostess, lastly attending classes emphasizing the Big Bunny's particular high style. As for us, we dig Avis' own highflying style.

Playboy's first twin Playmates, Mary and Madeleine, find their identical genetic make-up brings them more than double their share of attention. Togetherness has also helped them bail each other out of minor difficulties--the sort to be expected when two young girls leave home (the island of Malta) to make their mark in a big city (London). "People tried to take advantage of us because of our inexperience, promising us jobs we never got," report M and M. No more; since gracing our October gatefold, the twins have been guests on the Johnny Carson show and are in increasing demand as models.

Somewhere on a deserted stretch of beach along the Baja California coast, a camper is parked. It belongs to Miss June, who used her Playmate earnings to buy transportation away from "the establishment life style in which I was getting bogged down. I decided to find my own way." Elaine now takes her days one at a time, and communicates with friends only occasionally, via postcard. To brighten her new modus vivendi, she's taken the best from her old life as a homeec student and florist's assistant: Two of her current grooves are cooking her own meals and rambling on wildflower hikes.

Though she loves her native San Francisco--"It's the most beautiful city in the United States"--Jennifer has never been able to restrain her wanderlust. Now Miss May is off and traveling to Europe. On an earlier trip abroad, she visited relatives in Italy; this time, she's junketing on her own. "I've always wanted to tour Scandinavia," she explains. "I'm really impressed with the Swedes; they're such beautiful, independent people." A budding silversmith, Jennifer admires the work of Danish handcraftsmen and hopes to pick up a few design ideas during her projected visit to Copenhagen.

Playboy readers were treated to eye-filling views of Carol four times during 1970: in February, as part of our spoof, How Other Magazines Would Photograph a Playmate; in March, as first runner-up in the Bunny Beauty Contest; again in August, as one of the Bunnies of 1970; and finally in December, as our year-ending centerfold attraction. "It's been an amazing twelve months," says Carol, a Chicago Playboy Club Bunny, "but I'm sure I'll be just as surprised by what happens this coming year." We wouldn't be at all surprised to learn of even more exciting prospects in store for Miss Imhof.