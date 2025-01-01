Stalking the Wild Veruschka

Countess Vera Gottlieb von Lehndorff--she was born to Prussian nobility--is publicly known by the single name Veruschka, but is, perhaps, best remembered as the writhing subject of David Hemmings' photographic attentions in the movie Blow-Up. A top model, she poses in or out of high-fashion ensembles (for the camera of Franco Rubartelli) with equal zeal. "For me, nudity is something natural, almost spontaneous," she says. "I become aggressive and proud when I'm nude." Showing she indeed has reason to be proud, Veruschka--adorned in little more than some imaginatively applied body paint--and Rubartelli have produced a striking Playboy pictorial.