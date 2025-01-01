Willy Rey, Miss February, 1971

Those Concerned about the lack of communication between young and old will be heartened to know that 21-year-old Vancouverite Willy Rey, unlike some of her contemporaries, talks freely with her parents and actually digs life at home. "I've been close to my folks since we moved to Canada from the Netherlands. That adjustment really drew us together." Besides her preference for living under the parental roof, Willy has some strong opinions that campus radicals would regard as pure establishment. "Many of the activist groups are so fanatical," she feels, "that they ignore all reason in their desire for change." Though some of her peers might want to alter her views, we imagine few would disagree that the rest of Miss Rey should remain exactly as it is.