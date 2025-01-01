A Playboy Pad: Walk-in Work of Art

When artist Sebastian Trovato felt the need for more living space than his Manhattan apartment afforded, he decided to seek not only larger quarters but a warm climate as well. So he looked southward and eventually relocated in Miami, attracted by the omnipresence of the city's fabled sun, yet taking wary note of its often blistering intensity. Trovato kept both of these and solar characteristics in mind when he commissioned architect Milton Harry to design the modern Southern mansion pictured on these pages, specifying a superabundance of skylights (there are six in the studio-gallery alone) to take advantage of the natural light, but just a few strategically placed long glass slits to serve the purpose of conventional windows and also limit the penetration of Florida sunrays. The resulting masonry-and-wood structure is a privacy lover's fortress, due to the largely glass-free facade. Not that Trovato's a recluse, but he enjoys the sealed-off: ambiance because it helps him maintain an uninterrupted and productive workday, whether he's wielding brush and chisel or negotiating with a prospective client, since he also keeps his business appointments in the studio-gallery. Though the house looks impregnable from without, there's a refreshing free-to-roam feeling inside and one is subliminally urged to do so by a flowing, uncluttered layout (permanent doors close only the bathrooms) that covers 3800 square feet. The large studio-gallery—featuring a stereo system (that often plays high-decibel opera, to the owner's taste), bar, storage wall and sunken work pit, where guests can peruse the current assemblage of Trovato's work—is really the heart of the place, since both social and creative activities take place there. Also on the ground floor are the kitchen, living room, dining room, pool, bath, utility area and—adjoining the studio—a courtyard. The second story, which is an open bedroom, commands a pleasant view of the pool and tropical foliage below. Trovato has demonstrated yet another facet of his nonlinear artistic talent by designing as well as creating most of the furnishings. The few exceptions are classic Mies van der Rohe pieces. Justifiably proud of his carefully planned sun castle, Trovato says that, unlike the constantly changing display of canvases and sculptures in his studio-gallery, there are no plans for selling this Trovato creation for many years to come.