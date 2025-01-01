Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast

Now that the snow has all but left the slopes, and skis and parkas have been stashed until next winter, it's time for our annual prognostication on the spring and summer styles that will soon be appearing in men's stores and boutiques. As Playboy readers already know, the word fashion no longer denotes a rigidly regimented approach to attire. Today's males are enjoying an unprecedented sartorial freedom, creating a total look that's right for--and unique to--each individual. Cases in point: a tight-ribbed knit sweater worn with velvet jeans, a dark-blue knit suit tucked into lace-up boots or a zip-front suit worn with a scarf loosely knotted at the neck. The trick, of course, is to wear your selections with an air of studied informality. The majority of this summer's suits, we predict, will have a familiar cut: shaped, wide-lapelled and two-button. The look is reminiscent of the Thirties, but with an intangible contemporary touch imparted by the way colors are combined with fabrics: near-white in linens and cottons, and pastel (text continued on page 119) shades in tropical weights and denims. Each year, men's-clothing designers seem to "discover" a specific fabric and then spin off a variety of wearables from it. In the months ahead, you'll see an increasing number of items made from three materials: linen, canvas and denim. All three, you'll notice, have two things in common: a look of frontier simplicity and bleached earthy tones. When buying, pay particular attention to such details as contrasting stitching and suede, corduroy or polished-leather trim. Knit flared-leg slacks with matching jackets have been featured in men's stores over the past two years, more as a novelty item than as a serious consideration for your wardrobe. During the coming months, you'll note a profusion of well-tailored knits featuring a variety of jacket treatments that range from long tunics to waist-length Eisenhowers. Depending on the weather--and your build--they can be worn open at the neck, sans shirt, perhaps with a silk scarf or a piece of jewelry. Leather togs are now year-round favorites, with emphasis during the warm months, of course, on lighter skins. Hides and styles to look for this summer include soft suedes and smooth cabrettas cut into good-looking safari and double-breasted jackets, casual coats and slacks. Leather shirt suits similar to the one pictured on page 114 are also worth hunting for. And expect combinations of leather and crothet, leather patchwork and leather with applique treatment to gradually outdistance the ubiquitous fringed look, which, from all indications, is slowly drifting back toward its orginal home--on the range. The difference between a dress shirt and sport shirt, too, appears to be disappearing, as styles with longer collars and stronger designs are being worn either open neck or with a five-inch-wide cravat. Boutiques, we forese, will be quick to capitalize on this continued loosening of old-school-fashion ties by laying in ample supplies of bold-patterned shirts showcased next to stacks of solid shades. All--or almost all--should be eminently correct at work as well as at play. In swimwear, the current natatorial direction is toward the low-cut tank trunk, often made of colorful; quick-drying nylong tricot. So what are you waiting for? Get in the fashion swim.