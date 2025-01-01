The Animal Fair

It was dark when the truck dropped Dave off at the deserted freight depot. Dave had to squint to make out the lettering on the weather-faded sign. Medley, Oklahoma--Pop. 1134.

The trucker said he could probably get another lift on the state highway up past the other end of town, so Dave hit the main drag. And it was a drag.

Nine o'clock of a hot summer evening and Medley was closed for the night. Fred's Eats had locked up, the Jiffy SuperMart had shut down, even Phil's Phill-Up Gas stood deserted. There were no cars parked on the dark street, not even the usual cluster of kids on the corners.

Dave wondered about this, but not for long. In five minutes, he covered the length of Main Street and emerged on open fields at the far side, and that's when he saw the lights and heard the music.

They had a carnival going in the little county fairgrounds up ahead--canned music blasting from amplifiers, cars crowding the parking lot, mobs milling across the midway.

Dave wasn't craving this kind of action, but he still had 80 cents in his jeans and he hadn't eaten anything since breakfast. He turned down the side road leading to the fairgrounds.

Like he figured, the carnival was a bummer. One of those little mud shows, traveling by truck; a couple of beat-up rides for the kids and a lot of come-ons for the local yokels. Wheel O' Fortune, Pitch-a-Winner, Take a Chance on a Blanket--that kind of jive. By the time Dave got himself a burger and coffee at one of the stands, he knew the score. A big fat zero.

But not for Medley, Oklahoma--Pop. 1134. The whole damn town was here tonight and probably every red-neck for miles around, shuffling and shoving along the carny street. Dave had to do a little shuffling and shoving himself to get through to the far end of the midway.

And it was there, on the far end, that he saw the small red tent with the tiny platform before it. Hanging limp and listless in the still air, a sun-bleached banner proclaimed the wonders within. Captain Ryder's Hollywood Jungle Safari, the banner read.

What a Hollywood jungle safari was, Dave didn't know. And the wrinkled cloth posters lining the sides of the entrance weren't much help. A picture of a guy in an explorer's outfit, tangling with a big snake wrapped around his neck--the same joker prying open the jaws of a crocodile--another drawing showing him wrestling a lion. The last poster showed the guy standing next to a cage; inside the cage was a black furry question mark, way over six feet high. The lettering underneath was black and furry, too. What is it? See the mighty Monarch of the Jungle alive on the inside!

Dave didn't know what it was and he cared less. But he'd been bumping along those corduroy roads all day and he was wasted and the noise from the amplifiers here on the midway hurt his ears. At least there was some kind of a show going on inside, and when he saw the open space gaping between the canvas and the ground at the corner of the tent, he stooped and slid under.

The tent was a canvas oven.

Dave could smell oil in the air; on hot summer nights in Oklahoma, you can always smell it. And the crowd in here smelled worse. Bad enough that he was thumbing his way through and couldn't take a bath, but what was their excuse?

The crowd huddled around the base of a portable wooden stage at the rear of the tent, listening to a pitch from Captain Ryder. At least that's who Dave figured it was, even though the character with the phony safari hat and the dirty white riding breeches didn't look much like his pictures on the banners. He was handing out a spiel in one of those hoarse, gravelly voices that carry without a microphone--some hype about being a Hollywood stunt man and African explorer--and there wasn't a snake or a crocodile or a lion anywhere in sight.

The two-bit hamburger began churning up a storm in Dave's guts, and between the body heat and the smells, he'd just about had it in here. He started to turn and push his way through the mob when the man up on the stage thumped the boards with his cane.

"And now friends, if you'll gather round a little closer--"

The crowd swept forward in unison, like the straws of a giant broom, and Dave found himself pressed right up against the edge of the square-shaped, canvas-covered pit beside the end of the platform. He couldn't get through now if he tried; all the red-necks were bunched together, waiting.

Dave waited, too, but he stopped listening to the voice on the platform. All that jive about Darkest Africa was a put-on. Maybe these clowns went for it, but Dave wasn't buying a word. He just hoped the old guy would hurry and get the show over with; all he wanted now was out of here.

Captain Ryder tapped the canvas covering of the pit with his cane and his harsh tones rose. The heat made Dave yawn loudly, but some of the phrases filtered through.

"--About to see here tonight the world's most ferocious monster--captured at deadly peril to life and limb--"

Dave shook his head. He knew what was in the pit. Some crummy animal picked up secondhand from a circus, maybe a scroungy hyena. And two to one it wasn't even alive, just stuffed. Big deal.

Captain Ryder lifted the canvas cover and pulled it back behind the pit. He flourished his cane.

"Behold--the lord of the jungle!"

The crowd pressed, pushed, peered over the rim of the pit.

The crowd gasped.

And Dave, pressing and peering with the rest, stared at the creature blinking up at him from the bottom of the pit.

It was a live, full-grown gorilla.

The monster squatted on a heap of straw, its huge forearms secured to steel stakes by lengths of heavy chain. It gaped upward at the rim of faces, moving its great, gray head slowly from side to side, the yellow-fanged mouth open and the massive jaws set in a vacant grimace. Only the little rheumy, red-rimmed eyes held a hint of expression--enough to tell Dave, who had never seen a gorilla before, that this animal was sick.

The matted straw at the base of the pit was wet and stained; in one corner, a battered tin plate rested untouched, its surface covered with a soggy slop of shredded carrots, okra and turnip greens floating in an oily scum beneath a cloud of buzzing blowflies. In the stifling heat of the tent, the acrid odor rising from the pit was almost overpowering.

Dave felt his stomach muscles constrict. He tried to force his attention back to Captain Ryder. The old guy was stepping offstage now, moving behind the pit and reaching down into it with his cane.

"Nothing to be afraid of, folks; as you can see, he's perfectly harmless, aren't you, Bobo?"

The gorilla whimpered, huddling back against the soiled straw to avoid the prodding cane. But the chains confined movement and the cane began to dig its tip into the beast's shaggy shoulders.

"And now Bobo's going to do a little dance for the folks--right?" The gorilla whimpered again, but the point of the cane jabbed deeply and the rasping voice firmed in command.

"Up, Bobo--up!"

The creature lumbered to its haunches. As the cane rose and fell about its shoulders, the bulky body began to sway. The crowd oohed and aahed and snickered.

"That's it! Dance for the people, Bobo--dance!"

A swarm of flies spiraled upward to swirl about the furry form shimmering in the heat. Dave saw the sick beast shuffle, moving to and fro, to and fro. Then his stomach was moving in responsive rhythm and he had to shut his eyes as he turned and fought his way blindly through the murmuring mob.

"Hey--watch where the hell ya goin', fella."

Dave got out of the tent just in time.

• • •

Getting rid of the hamburger helped and getting away from the carnival grounds helped, too, but not enough. As Dave moved up the road between the open fields, he felt the nausea return. The oily air made him dizzy and he knew he'd have to lie down for a minute. He dropped into the ditch beside the road, shielded behind a clump of weeds, and closed his eyes to stop the whirling sensation. Only for a minute--

The dizziness went away, but behind his closed eyes he could still see the gorilla, still see the expressionless face and the all-too-expressive eyes. Eyes peering up from the pile of dirty straw in the pit, eyes clouding with pain and hopeless resignation as the chains clanked and the cane flicked across the hairy shoulders.

Ought to be a law, Dave thought. There must be some kind of law to stop it, treating a poor dumb animal like that. And the old guy, Captain Ryder--there ought to be a law for an animal like him, too.

Ah, to hell with it. Better shut it out of his mind now, get some rest. Another couple of minutes wouldn't hurt.

It was the thunder that finally woke him. The thunder jerked him into awareness, and then he felt the warm, heavy drops pelting his head and face.

Dave rose and the wind swept over him, whistling across the fields. He must have been asleep for hours, because (continued on page 254) The Animal fair (continued from page 146) everything was pitch black, and when he glanced behind him, the lights of the carnival were gone.

For an instant, the sky turned silver and he could see the rain pour down; then the thunder came again, giving him the message. This wasn't just a summer shower, it was a real storm. Another minute and he was going to be soaking wet. By the time he got up to the state highway, he could drown, and even if he made it there, chances for a lift looked bad. Nobody traveled in this weather. Maybe he could find some kind of shelter, he thought.

Dave zipped up his jacket, pulled the collar around his neck. It didn't help and neither did walking up the road, but he might as well get going. The wind was at his back and that helped a little, but moving against the rain was like walking through a wall of water.

Another flicker of lightning, another rumble of thunder. And then the flickering and the rumbling merged and held steady; suddenly, the light grew brighter and a sound rose over the hiss of wind and rain.

Dave glanced back over his shoulder and saw the source--the headlights and engine of a truck coming along the road from behind him. As it moved closer, Dave realized it wasn't a truck; it was a camper, one of those two-decker jobs with a driver's cab up front.

Right now, he didn't give a damn what it was, as long as it stopped and picked him up. Before the camper came alongside him, Dave stepped out, waving his arms.

The camper slowed, halted. The shadow in the cab leaned over from behind the wheel and a hand pushed the window vent open on the passenger side.

"Want a lift, buddy? Get in."

The door swung open and Dave climbed up into the cab. He slid onto the seat and pulled the door shut behind him. The camper started to move again.

"Shut the window," the driver said.

"Rain's blowing in."

Dave closed it, then wished he hadn't. The air inside the cab was heavy with odors--not just perspiration but something else. Dave recognized the smell even before the driver produced the bottle from his jacket pocket.

"Want a slug? Fresh corn likker.

Tastes like hell, but it's better 'n nothing."

"No, thanks."

"Suit yourself." The bottle tilted and gurgled. Lightning flared across the roadway ahead, glinting against the glass of the windshield, the glass of the upturned bottle. In its momentary glare, Dave caught a glimpse of the driver's face and the flash of lightning brought a flash of recognition. The driver was Captain Ryder.

Thunder growled, prowling the sky, and the heavy camper turned onto the slick, rain-swept surface of the state highway.

"What's the matter, you deaf or something? I asked you where you're heading."

Dave came to with a start. "Oklahoma City," he said.

"You hit the jackpot. That's where I'm going."

Some jackpot. Dave had been thinking about the old guy, remembering the gorilla in the pit. He haled this bastard's guts and the idea of riding with him all the way to Oklahoma City made his stomach churn again. On the other hand, walking along in a storm in the middle of the prairie was no great stomach soother, so what the hell?

The camper lurched and Ryder fought the wheel. "Boy--sure is a cutter! Get these things often around here?"

"I wouldn't know," Dave said. "This is my first time through. I'm meeting a friend in Oklahoma City. We figure on driving out to Hollywood together."

"Hollywood?" The hoarse voice deepened. "That goddamn place!"

"But don't you come from there?"

Ryder glanced up quickly and lightning flickered across his sudden frown. Seeing him this close, Dave realized he wasn't so old; something besides time had shaped that scowl, etched the bitter lines around eyes and mouth.

"Who told you that?" Ryder said.

"I was at the carnival tonight. I saw your show."

Ryder grunted and his eyes tracked the road ahead through the twin pendulums of the windshield wipers. "Pretty lousy, huh?"

Dave began to nod, then caught himself. No sense starting anything. "That gorilla of yours looked like it might be sick."

"Bobo? He's all right. Just the weather. We open up North, he'll be fine." Ryder nodded in the direction of the camper bulking behind him. "Haven't heard a peep out of him since we started."

"He's traveling with your?"

"Whaddya think, I ship him airmail?"

A hand rose from the wheel, gesturing.

"This camper's built special. I got the upstairs, he's down below. I keep the back open so's he gets some air, but no problem--I got it all barred. Take a look through that window behind you."

Dave turned and peered through the wire-meshed window at the rear of the cab. He could see the lighted interior of the camper's upper level, neatly and normally outfitted for occupancy. Shifting his gaze, he stared into the darkness below. Lashed securely to (he side walls were the tent, the platform boards, the banners and the rigging; the floor space between them was covered with straw, heaped into a sort of nest. Crouched against the barred opening at the far end was the black bulk of the gorilla, back turned as it faced the road to the rear, intent on the roaring rain. The camper went into a skid for a moment and the beast twitched, jerking its head around so that Dave caught a glimpse of its glazed eyes. It seemed to whimper softly, but because of the thunder, Dave couldn't be sure.

"Snug as a bug," Ryder said. "And so are we." He had the bottle out again, deftly uncorking it with one hand. "Sure you don't want a belt?"

"I'll pass," Dave said.

The bottle raised, then paused. "Hey, wait a minute." Ryder was scowling at him again. "You're not on something else, are you, buddy?"

"Drugs?" Dave shook his head. "Not me."

"Good thing you're not." The bottle tilted, lowered again as Ryder corked it. "I hate that crap. Drugs. Drugs and hippies. Hollywood's full of both. You take my advice, you keep away from there. No place for a kid, not anymore." He belched loudly, started to put the bottle back into his jacket pocket, then uncorked it again.

Dave saw that the captain was on his way to getting loaded. Best thing to do would be to keep him talking, take his mind off the bottle before he knocked the camper off the road.

"No kidding, were you really a Hollywood stunt man?" Dave said.

"Sure, one of the best. But that was back in the old days, before the place went to hell. Worked for all the majors--trick riding, fancy falls, doubling fight scenes, the works. You ask anybody who knows, they'll tell you old Cap Ryder was right up there with Yakima Canutt, maybe even better." The voice rasped on, harsh and proud. "Seven-fifty a day, that's what I drew. Seven hundred and fifty, every day I worked. And I worked a lot."

"I didn't know they paid that kind of dough," Dave said.

"You got to remember one thing. I wasn't just taking falls in the long shots. When they hired Cap Ryder, they knew they were getting some fancy talent. Not many stunt men can handle animals. You ever see any of those old jungle pictures on television--Tarzan movies, stuff like that? Well, in over half of 'em, I'm the guy handling the cats. Lions, leopards, tigers, you name it."

"Sounds exciting."

"Sure, if you like hospitals. In one shot, I wrestled a black panther, like to rip my arm clean off. Seven-fifty sounds like a lot of loot, but you should have seen what I laid out in medical bills. Not to mention what I paid for costumes and extras. Like the lionskins and the apesuit--"

"I don't get it." Dave frowned. "Costumes?"

"Sometimes they need an action shot close up and the star's face has to be in it. Well, of course they can't use a real animal, so if it was a fight scene with a lion or whatever, that's where I came in handy--I doubled for the animal. Would you believe it, three grand I laid out for a lousy monkey suit alone! But it paid off. You should have seen the big pad I had overlooking Laurel Canyon. Four bedrooms, three-car garage, tennis court, swimming pool, sauna, everything you can think of. Melissa loved it--"

"Melissa?"

Ryder shook his head. "What'm I talking about? You don't want to hear any of that crud about the good old days. All water over the dam."

The mention of water evidently reminded him of thirst, because he reached for the bottle again. And this time, when he tilted it, it gurgled its last. Ryder cranked the window down and flung the bottle out into the rain.

"All gone," he muttered. "Finished. No more bottle. No more house. No more Melissa."

"Who was she?" Dave said.

"You really want to know?" Ryder jerked his thumb toward the windshield. Dave followed the gesture, puzzled, until he raised his glance to the roof of the cab. There, fastened directly above the rearview mirror, was a small picture frame. Staring out of it was the face of a girl; blonde hair, nice features and the kind of smile you see in the pages of high school annuals.

"My niece," Ryder told him. "Sixteen. But I took her when she was only five, right after my sister died. Took her and raised her for eleven years. Raised her right, too. Let me tell you, that girl never lacked for anything. Whatever she wanted, whatever she needed, she got. The trips we took together--the good times we had--hell, I guess it sounds silly, but you'd be surprised what a kick you can get out of seeing a kid have fun. And smart? President of the junior class at Brixley--that's the name of the private school I put her in, best in town, half the stars sent their own daughters there. And that's what she was to me, just like my own flesh-and-blood daughter. So go figure it. How it happened I'll never know." Ryder blinked at the road ahead, forcing his eyes into focus.

"How what happened?" Dave asked.

"The hippies. The goddamn sons-a-bitching hippies."

Dave noticed Ryder's eyes were suddenly alert amid the network of ugly wrinkles.

"Don't ask me where she met the bastards," Ryder continued. "I thought I was guarding her from all that, but those lousy freaks are all over the place. She must've run into them through one of her friends at school--Christ knows, you see plenty of weirdos even in Bel Air. But you got to remember, she was just sixteen and how could she guess what she was getting into? I suppose at that age, an older guy with a beard and a Fender guitar and a souped-up cycle looks pretty exciting.

"Anyhow, they got to her one night when I was away on location. Maybe she invited them over to the house, maybe they just showed up and she asked them in. Four of 'em, all stoned out of their skulls. Dude, that was the oldest one's name. He was like the leader and it was his idea from the start. Everybody knew that she never smoked grass or fooled around with drugs, so I guess he got the idea of pulling a fast one. Must have asked her to serve something to drink, and then he probably slipped the stuff into her glass. Enough to finish off a bull elephant, the coroner said."

"You mean it killed her?"

"Not right away. I wish to Christ it had." Ryder turned, his face working, and Dave had to strain to hear his voice through the rush of rain.

"According to the coroner, she must have lived for at least an hour. Long enough for them to take turns--Dude and the three others. Long enough after that for them to get the idea.

"They were in my den and I had the place all fixed up like a kind of trophy room--animal skins all over the wall, native drums, voodoo masks, stuff I'd picked up on my trips. And here were these four freaks, spaced out, and the kid, blowing her mind. One of the bastards took down a drum and started beating on it. Another got hold of a mask and started hopping around like a witch doctor. And Dude--it was Dude, all right, I know it for sure--he and the other creep pulled the lionskin off the wall and draped it over Melissa. Because this was a trip and they were playing Africa. Great White Hunter. Me Tarzan, you Jane.

"By this time, Melissa couldn't even stand up anymore. Dude got her down on her hands and knees and she just wobbled there. And then--that dirty rotten son of a bitch--he pulled down the drapery cords and tied the lionskin over her head and shoulders. And he took a spear down from the wall, one of the Masai spears, and he was going to jab her in the ribs with it.

"That's what I saw when I went in. Dude, the big stud, standing over Melissa with that spear.

"He didn't stand long. One look at me and the fun was over. I think he threw the spear before he ran, but I can't remember. I can't remember anything about the next couple of minutes. They said I broke one freak's collarbone and the creep in the mask had a concussion from where his head hit the wall. The third one was almost dead by the time the squad arrived and pried my fingers loose from his neck. As it was, they were too late to save him.

"And they were too late for Melissa. She just lay there under that dirty lionskin--that's the part I do remember, the part I wish I could forget--"

"You killed a kid?" Dave said.

Ryder shook his head. "I killed an animal. That's what I told them at the trial. When an animal goes vicious, you got a right. The judge said one to five, but I was out in a little over two years." He glanced at Dave. "Ever been inside?"

"No. How is it--rough?"

"You can say that again. Rough as a cob." Ryder's stomach rumbled. "I went in pretty feisty, so they put me down in solitary for a while and that didn't help. You sit there in the dark and you start thinking. Here am I, used to traveling all over the world, penned up in a little cage like an animal. And one of those animals who killed Melissa is running free. One was dead, of course, and the two others I tangled with had maybe learned their lesson. But the big one, the one who started it all, he was loose. Cops never did catch up with him and they weren't about to waste any more time trying, now that the trial was over.

"I thought a lot about Dude. That was the big one's name, or did I tell you?" Ryder's head swayed with the movement of the cab and, in the dim light, he seemed well on his way to being smashed. But his driving was still steady and Dave could keep him awake if he could keep him talking.

"So, what happened?" Dave asked.

"Mostly, I thought about what I was going to do to Dude once I got out. Finding him would be tricky, but I knew I could do it--hell, I spent years in Africa, tracking animals. And I intended to hunt this one down."

"Then it's true about you being an explorer?" Dave asked.

"Animal trapper," Ryder said. "Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria--this was before Hollywood--and I saw it all. Things these young punks today never dreamed of. Why, they were dancing and drumming and drugging over there before the first hippie crawled out from under his rock, and let me tell you, they know how to do this stuff for real.

"Like, when this Dude tied the lionskin on Melissa, he was just freaked out, playing games. He should have seen what some of those witch doctors can do.

"First, they steal themselves a girl, sometimes a young boy, but let's say a girl because of Melissa. And they shut her up in a cave--a cave with a low ceiling, so she can't stand up, has to go on all fours. They put her on drugs right away, heavy doses, enough to keep her out for a long time. And when she wakes up, her hands and feet have been operated on, so they can be fitted with claws. Lion claws. And they've sewed her into a lionskin. Not just put it over her--it's sewed on completely and it can't be removed.

"You just think about what it's like. She's inside this lionskin, shut away in a cave, doped up, doesn't know where she is or what's going on. And they keep her that way. Feed her nothing but raw meat. She's all alone in the dark, smelling that damn lion smell, nobody talking to her and nobody for her to talk to. Then pretty soon they come in and break some bones in her throat, her larynx, and all she can do is whine and growl. Whine and growl and move around on all fours.

"You know what happens, boy? You know what happens to someone like that? They go crazy. And after a while, they get to believing they really are a lion. The next step is for the witch doctor to take them out and train them to kill, but that's another story."

Dave glanced up quickly. "You're putting me on."

"It's all there in the government reports. Maybe the jets go into Nairobi airport now, but back in the bush, things haven't changed. Like I say, some of these people know more about drugs than any hippie ever will. Especially a stupid animal like Dude."

"What happened after you got out?" Dave said. "Did you ever catch up with him?"

Ryder shook his head.

"But I thought you said you had it all planned."

"Fella gets a lot of weird ideas in solitary. In a way, it's pretty much like being shut up in one of those caves. Come to think of it, that's what first reminded me--"

"Of what?"

"Nothing." Ryder gestured hastily. "Forget it. That's what I did. When I got out, I figured that was the best way. Forgive and forget."

"You didn't even try to find Dude?"

Ryder frowned. "I told you, I had other things to think about. Like being washed up in the business, losing the house, the furniture, everything. Also, I had a drinking problem. But you don't want to hear about that. Anyway, I ended up with the carny and there's nothing more to tell."

Lightning streaked across the sky and thunder rolled in its wake. Dave turned his head, glancing back through the wire-meshed window. The gorilla was still hunched at the far end, peering through the bars into the night beyond. Dave stared at him for a long moment, not really wanting to stop, because then he knew he'd have to ask the question.