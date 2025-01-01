Playmate of the Year 1971

miss august, sharon clark, becomes playboy's twelfth gatefold queen

Not since the darkest days of World War Two, when it was a vaunted stronghold of the Imperial Japanese Navy, had the Micronesian atoll of Truk received such attention in an American magazine. But this time, in the August 1970 issue of Playboy, the mood was infinitely brighter; one of the Truk islands, Moen, was the temporary headquarters of that month's Playmate, lovely Sharon Clark, then teaching English to local high school students. Socaptivated were Playboy's editors by Sharon's fresh-faced beauty and sunny personality that she was their unanimous choice as 1971's Playmate of the Year. Sharon thus becomes the12th in the succession of girls so honored and, like all of her predecessors, she finds it difficult to believe. Now back in California, where she has recently moved from Santa Monica to a house on stilts in the Hollywood hills, Sharon told us: "I really don't know what shook me up more, our earthquake or the news that I'd been chosen Playmate of the (text concluded on page 190) Playmate of the Year (continued from page 159) Year. After all, I'm just a very average girl." Would that she were: Imagine a worldpopulated by Sharon Clarks! Sharon was to make her first official appearance in May before a corps of press, radio and television personalities at a champagne luncheon in the Playboy Mansion in Chicago, at which she and the other gatefold girls of 1970 were to receive engraved gold pendants. But that's only the beginning of the bonanza due Sharon as Playmate of the Year; she'll receive a special $5000 cash prize from Playboy, and her gifts will include several thousand dollars' worth of sports equipment, apparel and accessories, a trip abroad and a recording contract. Heading the list of largess is a special $8000 custom-made Spectra 20 high-performance ski cruiser. That, plus a pair of Taperflex water skis and a Jantzen swimsuit wardrobe, will enable Sharon to indulge in her favorite summer pastime.

Skiing also ranks highest on Sharon's personal-preference poll in winter sports, and her Playmate of the Year prizes will enable her to sharpen up her schussing in Switzerland, with a ski week at Arosa, hosted by famed ski instructor and 1960 Olympic gold medalist Roger Staub. Sharon will fly via Swissair, "the greatest ski lift in the world," to Switzerland, where she'll enjoy deluxe accommodations at Arosa's Tschuggen Hotel and private instruction from the staff of the Roger Staub Ski School, now celebrating its tenth anniversary. On the slopes, Sharon will be stylishly clad in ski fashions by Bogner, sweaters from Hagemeister-Lert and Promark gloves by Wells Lamont Corporation, while she skims along on Hart Javelin skis with Gertsch bindings, Henke plastic ski boots and PK ski poles from Peter Kennedy (who is also providing a boot tree). To protect her eyes from the bright Swiss sun, Collins Ski Products is outfitting Sharon with Bausch & Lomb ski glasses and goggles; and when the mountain breeze blows cold, she'll appreciate the comfort of Marco Polo down-insulated ski apparel from Don Shingler. After a day in the snow, our centerfold queen can snuggle into her choice of sweaters from a wardrobe by Montant and warm her toes in Clementine après-ski boots by Henke.

Back home in Hollywood, Sharon can wheel around on a 120-pound Yamaha Mini-Enduro--a sporty little off-the-road machine--or on a 1971 Schwinn ten-speed Suburban Tourist bicycle with accessories, all in Playmate Pink. An early stop will doubtless be the headquarters of Monument Record Corporation, which is offering her the recording contract. And the gift list goes on: As Playmate of the Year, Sharon will receive a Lady Hamilton 14-kt. gold-and-diamond watch, a Smith-Corona Electra 210 typewriter, a Spalding "Smasher" aluminum tennis racket and Playmate Pink tennis balls, plus whole wardrobes of wigs and hairpieces from Brentwood Bellissima; pants, dresses, hot pants and maxis by Funky; sunglasses by Renauld International; and shoes and boots by Nina. From Maria Vogt comes a ruby-eyed gold Rabbit pin; and from California vintner Paul Masson, a case of brut champagne--in magnums--which Sharon's planning on sharing with fortunate friends. As she puts it: "What better excuse for a party?" Cheers, Miss Clark; you're entitled.